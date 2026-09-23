Blue Eagle booters banner latest Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame inductees

MANILA, Philippines — Atenean football icons will be headlining the newest batch of inductees to the Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF).

This year’s inductees will be enshrined during Fabilioh XIV on September 27.

Leading the class are football standouts Mark Allan Ramos, Ramon Espejo Jr., Domeka Gaizka Garamendi, Paolo Antonio Aquino, Juan Paolo Pajarito Buendia, Joseph Vincent Santos and Rely San Agustin.

Espejo and Garamendi were part of Ateneo's 1995 and 1998 championship teams and earned individual UAAP honors, with Espejo winning the 1998 UAAP MVP award and Garamendi taking Best Goal Scorer honors that same year.

Also to be inducted is taekwondo jin Margarita Bonifacio, who won three UAAP gold medals, a pair of Southeast Asian Games bronze medals, and an Asian Games bronze medal in Bangkok back in 1998.

Track and field greats Felix Santillan, Illac Diaz and Juan Carlos Arteficio, along with swimming standouts John Paul Pang and Raem Puno, will also be enshrined into the ASHOF.

Pang was a two-time UAAP MVP and record-holder, while Puno earned UAAP Rookie of the Year and Season MVP honors while setting multiple meet records.

Juniors track and field coaches Benjamin Silva-Netto and Edward Sediego will likewise be honored for helping Ateneo High School establish a dominant run that produced 24 championships between them.

Ramon “Choy” Cojuangco Jr. — a longtime patron of Ateneo volleyball and basketball — and Ricardo Leong — known for his contributions to Ateneo athletics and education — are also among the inductees.