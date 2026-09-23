^

Sports

Blue Eagle booters banner latest Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Atenean football icons will be headlining the newest batch of inductees to the Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF). 

This year’s inductees will be enshrined during Fabilioh XIV on September 27.

Leading the class are football standouts Mark Allan Ramos, Ramon Espejo Jr., Domeka Gaizka Garamendi, Paolo Antonio Aquino, Juan Paolo Pajarito Buendia, Joseph Vincent Santos and Rely San Agustin.

Espejo and Garamendi were part of Ateneo's 1995 and 1998 championship teams and earned individual UAAP honors, with Espejo winning the 1998 UAAP MVP award and Garamendi taking Best Goal Scorer honors that same year.

Also to be inducted is taekwondo jin Margarita Bonifacio, who won three UAAP gold medals, a pair of Southeast Asian Games bronze medals, and an Asian Games bronze medal in Bangkok back in 1998.

Track and field greats Felix Santillan, Illac Diaz and Juan Carlos Arteficio, along with swimming standouts John Paul Pang and Raem Puno, will also be enshrined into the ASHOF. 

Pang was a two-time UAAP MVP and record-holder, while Puno earned UAAP Rookie of the Year and Season MVP honors while setting multiple meet records.

Juniors track and field coaches Benjamin Silva-Netto and Edward Sediego will likewise be honored for helping Ateneo High School establish a dominant run that produced 24 championships between them.

Ramon “Choy” Cojuangco Jr. — a longtime patron of Ateneo volleyball and basketball — and Ricardo Leong — known for his contributions to Ateneo athletics and education — are also among the inductees.

ATENEO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala takes on Russia&rsquo;s Prozorova at start of Singapore Open campaign

Eala takes on Russia’s Prozorova at start of Singapore Open campaign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala will face Tatiana Prozorova of Russia in the second round of the Singapore Open as part of her final Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol opens Asian Games esports campaign with Naraka, Puyo Puyo

Sibol opens Asian Games esports campaign with Naraka, Puyo Puyo

By Michelle Lojo | 23 hours ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, will begin its campaign at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 this week...
Sports
fbtw
Eala to face Prozorova in Singapore

Eala to face Prozorova in Singapore

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
And the battle lines are drawn.
Sports
fbtw
No feed, no problem: Cignal to air Eala live

No feed, no problem: Cignal to air Eala live

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Alex Eala gave up Beijing WTA 1000, and shots at a lucrative prize and ranking points, to play for flag and country in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bossong brings golden hope

Bossong brings golden hope

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Much of the focus is on EJ Obiena for Philippine athletics.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala an overwhelming favorite in WTA's 'Star of the Swing' poll

Eala an overwhelming favorite in WTA's 'Star of the Swing' poll

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Alex Eala is on track for another recognition before she plunges back to action closer to home at the start of her Asian swing...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas men dominate Kazakhs, enter Asian Games 3x3 quarterfinals

Gilas men dominate Kazakhs, enter Asian Games 3x3 quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
 The Gilas Pilipinas men are off to the quarterfinal round of the Asian Games’ 3x3 basketball after blasting Kazakhstan,...
Sports
fbtw
UE coach challenges players to show more grit as hunt for elusive UAAP win continues

UE coach challenges players to show more grit as hunt for elusive UAAP win continues

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With University of the East Red dropping its 22nd straight game in the UAAP, head coach Chris Gavina underscored the need...
Sports
fbtw
Bahia, Simeon rule Grand Corporate Golf tilt

Bahia, Simeon rule Grand Corporate Golf tilt

5 hours ago
Jake Bahia and Dan Simeon of Steelmax Inc. emerged as the overall net champions in the Grand Corporate Golf Tournament held...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with