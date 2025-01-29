^

Road Warriors wallop Hong Kong Eastern to seal playoff for last quarters berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 7:55pm
NLEX's Michael Griffin-Watkins (24) shoots a layup over the defense of Eastern's Chris McLaughlin (19) in their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors are assured of at least a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal seed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after blasting Hong Kong Eastern, 94-76, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors thus rose to 6-6 in the import-laden conference, sitting at eighth spot. They ultimately booted out defending champions San Miguel Beermen from playoff contention, while having a leg up over the 5-6 Magnolia Hotshots.

The one-two punch of Michael Watkins and Robert Bolick was on full display throughout the game, as the duo combined for 62 points. The former exploded for 41 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while the latter added 21 markers, eight dimes and five boards.

Holding on to a one-point, 43-42 lead at the half, the Road Warriors slowly but surely started to separate themselves from the guest team.

NLEX upped the ante and took a 65-55 lead late in the third quarter, before a Kobey Lam deuce made it a 57-65 disadvantage for Eastern heading into the fourth.

While Hong Kong was able to maintain the eight point difference early on, the Road Warriors were just too hot of a team to stop, turning a 69-61 lead to an 85-67 edge with a backbreaking 16-6 run capped by an and-one play by Watkins.

A Hayden Blankley layup snapped the run, but a dagger triple by Bolick pushed the lead to 19, 88-69, with 3:55 left.

Hong Kong could not creep closer as NLEX answered their attempts.

Javee Mocon and Jonnel Policarpio had nine points apiece for the Road Warriors, while Herndon had six.

McLaughlin powered Eastern with 18 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Blankley had 14. Glen Yang and Lam tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Hong Kong was able to make just 30 of their 77 attempts, good for 39%. They also struggled from beyond the arc, going just 2-of-17 from deep.

NLEX, on the other hand, made 33 of their 68 tries from the field for 48.5% shooting.

The Road Warriors will need sister team Meralco Bolts to win over the Hotshots on Friday to formally clinch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

A win by Magnolia, though, would force a playoff for the coveted eighth spot.

