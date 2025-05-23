Lady Blazers clip Lady Cardinals, gain semis edge

Trailing, 7-6, 7-3, 17-11, in the first three sets, the Lady Blazers fought back in all three occasions to snatch the sets and their 14th victory against two defeats that ensured it a place in the top two and the important semifinal incentive that goes with it.

Games Saturday

(San Andres Sports Complex)

8 a.m. - SSC-R vs LPU (M)

11 a.m. - SSC-R vs LPU (W)

2:30 p.m. - San Beda vs EAC (W)

5 p.m. - San Beda vs EAC (M)

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde overcame erratic starts in all three sets to turn back Mapua, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24, on Friday to secure a twice-to-beat edge in the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The reigning three-peat champion has no plans on slowing down as it is expected to sweep its last two elimination round assignments including one against University of Perpetual Help Sunday.

“Our target is No. 1,” said CSB coach Onyok Getigan.

CSB unleashed Rhea Mae Densing on this one and the seldom-used power-hitting spiker delivered her best game to date — a masterful 20-point effort that she laced with 19 kills.

Cristy Ondangan and skipper Mycah Go, a former league Most Valuable Player, likewise came through with 15 and 11 hits, respectively.

The Lady Cardinals stumbled to 11-6 and missed out on their first chance at punching a Final Four ticket.