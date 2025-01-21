^

Sports

Strong Group adds McCullough to boost Dubai lineup

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 4:48pm
Strong Group adds McCullough to boost Dubai lineup
Chris McCullough

MANILA, Philippines — With last-minute addition in Chris McCullough, Strong Group Athletics will start its redemption against four fancied squads in Group A in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship firing off on Friday at the Al Nasr Club.

Mentored by Charles Tiu, SGA faces a tall order right off the bat after being bracketed with the hosts UAE National Team and Al Nasr along with Amman United of Jordan and Beirut First of Lebanon.

Another Philippine representative in Zamboanga Valientes headline Group B with Sagesse SC of Lebanon, Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, Tunisia National Team and Sharjah SC of UAE.

Last year’s champion Al Riyadi of Lebanon, which bested SGA on a buzzer-beater in the finale, is not in the field this time around as per the official draw and schedule released by Dubai yesterday.

SGA will open its campaign against the UAE NT on Friday at 10 p.m. (Manila time) before taking Al Nasr Club on Saturday in back-to-back games versus the hosts.

The local club then wraps up its elimination round schedule against Beirut First and Amman United on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

McCullough, who replaced Terry Larrier, joins former NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins in leading SGA alongside fellow American import Malachi Richardson as well as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized players Andray Blatche and Ange Kouame. 

The former PBA champion import steered SGA to the William Jones Cup title last year and will have a solid local crew led by Mikey Williams, Jason Brickman, Chris Koon, Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso.

Completing the squad assembled by SGA president Jacob Lao are NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez, all Tiu’s players in St. Benilde in the NCAA.

As for the Valientes, who will debut against Sharjah FC on Saturday, former UAAP MVP Malick Diouf and 7-foot-6 sensation Sam Deguara will lead the way.

Former PBA pros Prince Caperal, Mike Tolomia, Rudy Lingganay and Kyt Jimenez are also in the fray alongside collegiate stars Forthsky Padrigao and Nic Cabañero of Santo Tomas.

After Sharjah FC, Zamboanga will battle Al Ahli Tripoli, Sagesse SC and Tunisia NT to complete its group assignments.

BASKETBALL

STRONG GROUP ATHLEÂ­TICS
