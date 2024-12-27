^

Sports

Collegiate Press Corps holds Christmas outreach program at Manila orphanage

Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 1:44pm
Collegiate Press Corps holds Christmas outreach program at Manila orphanage
The Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) culminated another stellar year of sports with its annual Christmas outreach program, spreading the spirit of giving beyond the hardcourt.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas came early for the collegiate season’s first-semester victors, with University of the Philippines, National University and Mapua University at the forefront as newly crowned basketball royalty.

Fresh off their winning seasons, these champions on the court turned their attention to a different kind of game off it: giving back.

The Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) culminated another stellar year of sports with its annual Christmas outreach program, spreading the spirit of giving beyond the hardcourt.

For the second year running, sports scribes covering the college beat visited Concordia Children's Services Inc., a Manila-based orphanage that has fostered abandoned and at-risk children over the last four decades.

Years of goodwill from Concordia’s long-time donors made its humble shelter feel like home for kids who long for home.

With presents on hand to go by its collective presence, the Collegiate Press Corps made their new home feel warmer. 

Members of the CPC stepped back from their usual coverages and brought out the inner child in them to share moments of laughter and joy with the kids through fun activities such as face painting, festive games, and interactive magic and bubble shows.

Through the unwavering generosity of the UAAP and NCAA families, the Concordia kids and their caretakers also received food, toys, medicine, and groceries to ensure they’ll be taken care of beyond the holiday season and back to school after the New Year.

The group also shared meals with Concordia kids and caretakers — and most especially laughter, fun and joy that’s only fitting this Christmas time.

Such bright smiles wouldn’t have lit up this year’s outreach without the support of benefactors led by the coaches and officials from the UAAP and NCAA as well as UP champion coach Goldwin Monteverde, San Miguel Corporation, the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Sportswriters Association, 1-PACMAN Partylist, Cignal, NBA Philippines, Milo Philippines, NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan, UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development’s Bo Perasol, Charlie Dy, Adamson head coach Nash Racela, the NU Lady Bulldogs-Ever Bilena, and UAAP Commissioner Xavy Nunag.

“Sports is a gift that keeps on giving and there’s no better time to champion this than Christmas time. We hope for this advocacy to be an annual foray in the long list of Collegiate Press Corps’ programs, through the help of course of our partners from the UAAP, NCAA and the entire sporting community,” said CPC president John Bryan Ulanday of The STAR. 

Time and time again, the Philippine sports community has grown stronger and better together, inspiring legacies of service as it celebrates life’s real champions who’ve long fought through crunch times and do-or-dies.

More than just a new holiday tradition, the Collegiate Press Corps is committed to make each season not only one of winning, but also one of giving.

After all, the greatest wins in life are ones that leave a lasting impact, not just on a scoreboard, but also in the hearts of those who need it most.

NCAA

OUTREACH

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Master of whistle

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Romy Guevara will always be known as the country’s basketball officiating guru with over 40 years of experience running the hardcourt.
Sports
fbtw
Palawan Yurich Builders-Perpetual rules Jr MPBL 18-under

Palawan Yurich Builders-Perpetual rules Jr MPBL 18-under

15 hours ago
Palawan Yurich Builders ruled the 18-under division of the Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League by sweeping the best-of-three...
Sports
fbtw
Eala poised to attain highest career world ranking so far

Eala poised to attain highest career world ranking so far

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is likely to finish among the Top 150 women’s tennis players in the world this year for the first time in...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers pip Warriors Reaves steals thunder in another Lebron-Steph epic

Lakers pip Warriors Reaves steals thunder in another Lebron-Steph epic

15 hours ago
LeBron James and Steph Curry served up a Christmas Day feast as their rivalry delivered another classic with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Three in line for title bids

Three in line for title bids

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Three Filipino No. 1 contenders are in line for world boxing mandatory title shots with five more creeping in at No. 2 as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Two killed in treacherous Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Two killed in treacherous Sydney-Hobart yacht race

4 hours ago
Two sailors have been killed in separate incidents in the treacherous Sydney to Hobart bluewater classic, officials said Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Aiming to inspire, Saso holds clinic for young Filipino golfers

Aiming to inspire, Saso holds clinic for young Filipino golfers

4 hours ago
For Yuka Saso, golf is about much more than winning trophies, major championships and accolades. It’s about maintaining...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Heading helps Converge's rise

PBA Player of the Week Heading helps Converge's rise

5 hours ago
Jordan Heading’s efficient role as both a scorer and playmaker has translated into four straight victories and a 6-2...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Halep withdraws from Australian Open

Injured Halep withdraws from Australian Open

5 hours ago
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep on Friday pulled out of Australian Open qualifying and a warm-up tournament in Auckland...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with