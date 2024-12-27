Collegiate Press Corps holds Christmas outreach program at Manila orphanage

The Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) culminated another stellar year of sports with its annual Christmas outreach program, spreading the spirit of giving beyond the hardcourt.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas came early for the collegiate season’s first-semester victors, with University of the Philippines, National University and Mapua University at the forefront as newly crowned basketball royalty.

Fresh off their winning seasons, these champions on the court turned their attention to a different kind of game off it: giving back.

For the second year running, sports scribes covering the college beat visited Concordia Children's Services Inc., a Manila-based orphanage that has fostered abandoned and at-risk children over the last four decades.

Years of goodwill from Concordia’s long-time donors made its humble shelter feel like home for kids who long for home.

With presents on hand to go by its collective presence, the Collegiate Press Corps made their new home feel warmer.

Members of the CPC stepped back from their usual coverages and brought out the inner child in them to share moments of laughter and joy with the kids through fun activities such as face painting, festive games, and interactive magic and bubble shows.

Through the unwavering generosity of the UAAP and NCAA families, the Concordia kids and their caretakers also received food, toys, medicine, and groceries to ensure they’ll be taken care of beyond the holiday season and back to school after the New Year.

The group also shared meals with Concordia kids and caretakers — and most especially laughter, fun and joy that’s only fitting this Christmas time.

Such bright smiles wouldn’t have lit up this year’s outreach without the support of benefactors led by the coaches and officials from the UAAP and NCAA as well as UP champion coach Goldwin Monteverde, San Miguel Corporation, the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Sportswriters Association, 1-PACMAN Partylist, Cignal, NBA Philippines, Milo Philippines, NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan, UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development’s Bo Perasol, Charlie Dy, Adamson head coach Nash Racela, the NU Lady Bulldogs-Ever Bilena, and UAAP Commissioner Xavy Nunag.

“Sports is a gift that keeps on giving and there’s no better time to champion this than Christmas time. We hope for this advocacy to be an annual foray in the long list of Collegiate Press Corps’ programs, through the help of course of our partners from the UAAP, NCAA and the entire sporting community,” said CPC president John Bryan Ulanday of The STAR.

Time and time again, the Philippine sports community has grown stronger and better together, inspiring legacies of service as it celebrates life’s real champions who’ve long fought through crunch times and do-or-dies.

More than just a new holiday tradition, the Collegiate Press Corps is committed to make each season not only one of winning, but also one of giving.

After all, the greatest wins in life are ones that leave a lasting impact, not just on a scoreboard, but also in the hearts of those who need it most.