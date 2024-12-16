^

UST's Pastrana commits for another UAAP season

December 16, 2024 | 10:04am
MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigress Kent Pastrana will be returning for another year in the UAAP.

The Tigresses on Sunday came up short in their UAAP women’s basketball title defense, falling to the Lady Bulldogs in Game 3, 78-73, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the game, the Mythical Five member finished with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting as she struggled against the tight defense of NU star Camille Clarin. Pastrana, however, had seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

After the contest, an emotional Pastrana told reporters that she will return next season as she aims to bounce back for another championship run.

“Babalik po ako. Babalik ako para kay Coach [Haydee Ong] kasi mayroon pa akong gustong itupad and i-prove sa sarili ko na ayun nga, ‘yung mga taong 'di naniniwala sa akin, gusto kong ipakita sa kanila kung ano ‘yung UST and gusto kong bumawi, gusto kong bumawi,” Pastrana told the reporters.

The UST star expressed her appreciation for the whole team for fighting until the final buzzer.

“Sobrang proud lang ako sa mga kasama ko, lumaban sila hanggang dulo. Siguro for me, hindi ko sinundan lalo ‘yung promise ko kay Tacky [Tacatac] na bibigyan ko siya ng magandang exit,” she said.

Tacatac used up all her playing years and had her final collegiate game on Sunday.

 “As in sobrang proud ako sa kanila, sa ginawa nila…rookie sila, kahit dehado kami, pinakita nila ‘yung tapang nila. Nailaban nila kaya sobrang thankful ako sa mga teammates ko at sa mga coaches ko na lumaban hanggang dulo,” Pastrana added.

Pastrana said the team’s chemistry became unbreakable until the last game of Season 87.

“Siguro, sa daming pinagdaanan namin na itong year, parang pinaramdam namin sa isa't isa na buo kami. Pinaramdam namin na family kami sa loob ng team, hindi lang yung teammates lang,” Pastrana said.

“Parang, ayun, sobrang sarap na pakiramdam na andyan sila palagi sa likod mo kahit manalo, matalo, ayan sila palagi nangmo-motivate.”

Now, it’s Pastrana and the Tigresses’ turn for a redemption bid in Season 88. — Brent Sagre, intern

Philstar
