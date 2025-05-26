^

Japanese nails LPGA breakthrough in runaway fashion; Pagdanganan ties for 26th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 10:04am
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines reacts on the 13th hole during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 at Liberty National Golf Club on May 09, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Mike Stobe / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Chisato Iwai stormed to her maiden LPGA Tour title with a dazzling performance at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open in Playa del Carmen on Sunday (Monday Manila time), closing with a six-under-par 66 to seal a resounding six-stroke victory over Jenny Bae.

Starting the final round one stroke behind Bae, Iwai wasted no time asserting her dominance. A birdie-bogey swing on the opening hole flipped the leaderboard, and the 22-year-old Japanese rookie never looked back.

She fired a flurry of four straight birdies from No, 3, effectively turning the $2.5 million championship into a runaway triumph and a perfect tune-up for next week’s US Women’s Open in Wisconsin.

“My mental is so calm — calm every day, every time,” said Iwai, reflecting on her poise under pressure.

That composure paid off as she drained every critical putt en route to becoming the third LPGA rookie to win this season. She finished at 12-under 276 at the El Camaleon Golf Course — a venue known for its challenging layout and coastal winds.

Iwai, who previously tallied eight victories on the Japan LPGA Tour before earning her LPGA card, methodically dismantled the field. She birdied the third from four feet, holed a seven-foot putt at the fourth, and deftly chipped to within two feet on the par-5 fifth for her third in a row. A 15-foot birdie on the sixth capped her early barrage.

In contrast, Bae struggled to find her rhythm. After a shaky start, she faltered with a 73 to settle for second at 282. South Korea’s Haeji Kang carded a 71 to finish solo third at 283.

Bianca Pagdanganan, backed by ICTSI, showed early promise with an opening-round 68 that placed her in a four-way tie at the top. However, she couldn't sustain the momentum, slipping with a 74 in the second round and failing to capitalize on moving day with an even-par 72.

Her final-round 74, marred by four bogeys against three birdies, left her tied for 26th at 288.

Still, for Pagdanganan — who had missed the cut in her previous four starts leading into Mexico — the performance offered a silver lining and renewed confidence for one of the Tour’s longest hitters.

Sabalenka triumphs, Eala falls

Sabalenka triumphs, Eala falls

11 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia’s...
Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

21 hours ago
In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Philippine sports history, businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee...
PBA Moto Club: ride on

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
The famed PBA Moto Club started out as a mere release from the boredom of being cooped up during the pandemic. It has since evolved into an online phenomenon, garnering millions of views and more than half a million...
Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Let’s take a look back at some of the notable, needle-moving transfers in collegiate basketball in the past few ye...
Athletes ready for Asian meet

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
A 15-strong Philippine team made up of 10 men and five women is ready to spring into action at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, starting tomorrow until Saturday.
Weightlifters in spotlight in '25 Palaro

Weightlifters in spotlight in ’25 Palaro

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Weightlifting makes a giant leap – and lift – to hoisting national awareness and hopefully global excellence down...
Lady Blazers secure top spot

Lady Blazers secure top spot

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
College of St. Benilde showed poise under pressure as it repulsed University of Perpetual Help, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, yesterday...
Gilas Youth off to flying start

Gilas Youth off to flying start

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Host Philippines is off and running in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers.
Romero rides into history

Romero rides into history

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
With a rousing debut in the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo, Filipino businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee Romero made history...
