Rising junior netters collide at PPS Governorâ€™s Cup tennis tilt

Rising junior netters collide at PPS Governor’s Cup tennis tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 200 of the country’s most promising junior tennis players are set to battle for supremacy and ranking points as the Governor’s Cup National Tennis Championships kicks off Tuesday, May 27, at the DAO Sports Complex in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Spearheading the action in the boys’ 18-and-under division – expected to be one of the most hotly contested categories – are top guns Sean Esick and Paul Albano, with strong opposition coming from the likes of Charles Galio, Al Rashid Arasad, Lance Fuentes, Armin Golilat III, Kennedy Gumera and Adrian Alabata.

Over in the boys’ 16-and-U draw, focus will be on Vincent Nadal, the early favorite in a loaded 32-player field. Challengers looking to foil him include Prince Centino, Laurence Revil, Juhnn Batilo, Ian Morrison, Charles Gallo, Kennedy Gumera and Paul Albano, who’s eyeing a strong run in two divisions.

Centino, meanwhile, is also among the top contenders in the boys’ 14-and-U class, joined by Tyronne Caro, Jacob Buhat, Jayson Pañares, Jared Sy, El-Jay Tangub, John Lomoljo and Batilo – a crew of young guns ready to make a name for themselves in the Group 2 tournament, part of the nationwide junior tennis talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In the 12-and-U group, Caro is again in the spotlight, but he’ll face stiff resistance from rising talents like Duncan Navidad, Jacob Buhat, Zakari Obenza, Marc Gozalo, Ezekiel Liquit, Francis Dadan and Xian Tan.

Dadan and Navidad also top-bill the 10-and-U unisex division, which includes a fresh wave of hopefuls, led by Nigel Lumayag, Karrlozz Cortes, John Labrador, Edrhean Sumalpong, Mark Abanto and Jian Cruz.

With multi-division standout Kathlyn Bugna opting to rest after a dominant stretch across the tour, the girls’ competition is wide open and brimming with new possibilities.

In the girls’ 18-and-U category, expect fireworks from contenders Sanschena Francisco, Anna Ragpala, Izabelle Camcam and Klaire Tenepre. Camcam also headlines the 16-and-U draw, alongside Justine Gumbao, Giann Bulado and Princess Hilot.

Chasing a rare three-title sweep, Camcam enters the girls’ 14-and-U field as the top seed, with Gumbao, Hilot and dark horse Frances Rigodon adding intrigue to the draw.

Rigodon, for her part, is the favorite in the 12-and-U group, bolstered by the participation of Aizelle Libonfacil and sisters Bless and Grace Labadisos, all ready to shake up the rankings.

Doubles action will also be in full swing in both the boys’ and girls’ 14- and 18-and-U divisions, promising even more drama and opportunities for rising stars to shine.

Presented by Dunlop, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports. For details, contact PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.