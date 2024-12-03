^

Jorelle Singh looks for Solar Spikers to take advantage of PVL match in Cebu

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 1:32pm
MANILA, Philippines — Jorelle Singh has been playing volleyball for more than 20 years. The year 2025 will mark her seventh year playing pro volleyball since graduating from National University in 2018. 

Currently the captain of the Capital1 Solar Spikers this season, Singh will mark her eighth year playing under Coach Roger Gorayeb. The only players who spent more time under Gorayeb’s tutelage at San Sebastian College days to the PVL are Gretchel Soltones, Alyssa Eroa and Kate Villegas.

Villegas is Singh’s teammate in Capital1. 

However, more to longevity, what Singh has more than the three former Lady Stags with Coach Roger, was being a part of two Shakey’s V-League/PVL Collegiate championships won with National University, and BaliPure’s one and only PVL title won in 2017.

In the maiden year of the Capital1 Solar Spikers, while the team is a bit off from competing for a PVL title, Jorelle is hoping that the squad will build on their seventh place finish in the last Reinforced Conference.

Furthermore, they look to build some momentum following their 3-1 win over the Nlexed Chameleons when they face the Galeries Tower Highrisers in Cebu this coming December 7.

“Out-of-town games really help new teams like us in Capital 1 because it showcases the entire team to provincial audiences,” shared Jorelle in the vernacular. “For some like Patty Orenadain and Kate (who both hail from Bacolod), it means a lot because she came from the provinces with provincial crowds being familiar with them.”

“For the provincial fans, it gives them hope that someone from the Visayas region made it to the PVL. It inspires them.”

Singh also hopes that the out-of-town trip will help with the bonding and the camaraderie of the team.

“Being a new team, we need every opportunity from practices to matches and these trips to work on our chemistry and understanding of each other as teammates,” summed up Singh. “I look forward to this trip as well as promoting the game of volleyball.”

The Solar Spikers take on the Highrisers in the 6:30 p.m. game; while the Nlexed Chameleons battle the Cignal HD Spikers in the 4 p.m. match — both at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

