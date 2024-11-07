^

Sports

Philippine curling team gains A Division promotion

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 3:27pm
Philippine curling team gains A Division promotion
Philippine curling squad members (from left) Miggy Gutierrez, Benjo Delarmente, Alan Frei, Enrico Pfister, Christian Haller and Marc Pfister.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine curling team is one step closer to making it to the 2026 Winter Olympics after securing a promotion to the A Division by ruling the Pre-Continental Curling Championships’ B Division in Canada.

The team, made up of vice Christian Haller, second Enrico Pfister, skip Marc Pfister and lead Alan Frei, ruled the B division after defeating Kazakhstan, 9-3, in the tourney’s final. 

The squad’s gold medal win capped an undefeated 12-game run in the preliminary round, which included wins over strong opponents Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico.

“This promotion to the A Division is an incredible achievement and the result of tireless work. We have grown as a team and proven that we can deliver under pressure,” Pfister said in a statement. 

“Now we are looking forward to the next challenge, playing against the best teams in the world and tackling the qualification for the Olympics,” he added. 

Frei, for his part, lauded the team’s “incredible and overwhelming” achievement. 

“This last year has been an intense learning process for all of us — from the first time on the ice to this decisive moment here at the Pan Continentals. All the training, passion and determination paid off. I'm really looking forward to the upcoming Olympic qualifiers!” he said. 

The tourney ended on November 2 in Lancombe, Canada. 

With the promotion to the A Division, the Philippines will be facing some of the best curling teams in the world.

This gives an opportunity to possibly qualify to the Olympics in Milano Cortina in two pre-qualifying tournaments. 

“This success is proof of what can be achieved when you work as a team and aim for the impossible. The Philippines are united behind us — and we've also received an incredible amount of support from Switzerland — and that's a huge motivation for us as we face the next challenges!” Haller said. 

The Philippines will be competing in the next tournaments next year, starting with the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China in February. 

The pre-qualifiers will be in October and December next year, while the Pan Continental Curling Championship, which is a World Cup qualifier, will be held in November. 

vuukle comment

CURLING

WINTER OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle turned to Mike Phillips in lieu of the struggling MVP Kevin Quiambao as the Archers fended off...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
One win away from the throne.
Sports
fbtw

Giants lined up for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
With no height restriction for imports, the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup will be a playground for giants but tried-and-tested veterans Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both under 6-6, are likely...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa on cusp of title repeat

Tropa on cusp of title repeat

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Back to its old shot-stopping ways, back in control and just one win away from a repeat championship.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs stand ground vs Tigers for 2nd straight win

Bulldogs stand ground vs Tigers for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Make it two in a row for the National University Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey&rsquo;s Super League finals

Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey’s Super League finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Unbeaten La Salle escaped with a thrilling 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 win over University of Santo Tomas to barge into...
Sports
fbtw
Janna Catantan targets Olympic fencing stint like sister Sam

Janna Catantan targets Olympic fencing stint like sister Sam

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Fencer Janna Catantan is hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps and make it to the Olympics in 2028.
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh pushes for Alohi Robins-Hardy's PVL stint

Farm Fresh pushes for Alohi Robins-Hardy's PVL stint

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Farm Fresh owner Frank Lao on Thursday made a humble plea to the Premier Volleyball League to allow Filipino-American setter...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan powers through par-5s to trail by one after 67

Pagdanganan powers through par-5s to trail by one after 67

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan showcased her trademark power at the Hoakalei Country Club, carding a five-under 67 to finish just one...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with