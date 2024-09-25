Yerro soars for game-winning Falcons play vs Bulldogs

Joshua Yerro (6) sank the game-winning alley-oop finish against the NU Bulldogs.

MANILA, Philippines -- Joshua Yerro saved the day for the Adamson Soaring Falcons, sinking a last-second alley-oop finish to fend off the National University Bulldogs, 60-58, in UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball action Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With the game tied at 58-all after a clutch floater by Jolo Manansala, Adamson was left with 0.3 seconds to prevent five extra minutes.

Jhon Calisay inbounded the ball, which found the hands of Yerro, who caught the lob. He then tipped the rock in as time expired to give Adamson a thriller of a win.

Monty Montebon finished with 15 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal for Adamson. Yerro added 11 markers and five boards.

“Of course masaya kasi pumasok. Thanks God din dahil pumasok,” Yerro told reporters after the game.

“Stay lang kami kasi baka mag-extra five minutes. Sabi ko kay Calisay, wala nang five minutes to, tiwala ka, papasok to,” he added.

It was a game of runs, as Adamson held a six-point lead, 56-50, after a 3-pointer by Monty Montebon.

Jake Figueroa and Manansala then teamed up and brought the Bulldogs back into it. Manansala had the clutch floater to fall with 0.3 seconds remaining, which was enough time for Adamson and Yerro to grab the game-winner.

Manansala finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Figueroa had 11 markers and six boards, while Kenshin Padrones added 10 and six.

Adamson rose to 3-2, good for solo fourth place, while NU dropped to 1-4.

NU will be facing the UE Red Warriors next, while Adamson will take on the UP Fighting Maroons. Both games will be on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.