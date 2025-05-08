^

Sports

NU’s Belen, La Salle’s Canino face off anew in UAAP Big Dance

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 5:48pm
NUâ€™s Belen, La Salleâ€™s Canino face off anew in UAAP Big Dance
NU's Bella Belen (left) and La Salle's Angel Canino (right)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — And the only Rookie-Most Valuable Players in UAAP history meet again.

National University’s Bella Belen and La Salle’s Angel Canino — the undisputed best collegiate players in today — star in a blockbuster bill for not only individual supremacy but lasting legacy for their respective schools.

The super senior Belen wants no less than an explosive exit with her second straight championship and third overall, while the third-year Canino seeks a second one starting on Sunday for Game 1 of the best-of-three titular showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Nandito na kami so ilalaban na namin,” said Belen, eyeing the team prize for NU in its fourth straight finals more than her individual glory that could propel her to the Mt. Rushmore of UAAP history.

Aside from a possible hat trick of championships, Belen is poised to win her second straight MVP and third overall to tie the legend Alyssa Valdez for the most in the UAAP women’s volleyball ever.

She started her reign by becoming the first-ever Rookie-MVP in Season 84 when the Lady Bulldogs completed a 16-0 sweep highlighted by a win against La Salle in the finals to end a 65-year title drought.

Belen then bowed to the Canino, the second Rookie-MVP in Season 85, and La Salle before a redemption against Santo Tomas in Season 86.

Another win this season would cement Belen’s place in the list of the greatest UAAP players ever and would leave a dynasty intact in NU under new coach Sherwin Meneses.

But she is not keen on getting ahead.

“Pagdating po kasi ng finals, parang back to zero na po yung dalawang teams. Kung sino po ‘yung pinaka-gustong manalo, ‘yun ang mananalo. Sa akin po at sa NU ay marami pa po kaming dapat i-improve sa finals,” added the outside spiker, who has been into the UAAP finals in her entire career.

It may be the third installment of the NU-La Salle modern day rivalry but Canino was still in high school during their first meeting and for her, only one thing matters and it’s the La Salle legacy under mentor Ramil de Jesus.

“I start with pride. I think, pinaka-importante din talaga na papuntang Finals, kailangan sa mga players ng La Salle ‘yung pride dala-dala nila,” said Canino, with still two seasons left in her eligibility to bolster her own resume.

“Kasi part of the legacy din ni Coach Ramil ‘yon na nabuo na over the years. Isa rin ‘yung pagiging Lady Spikers, ‘yung tinatawag na Lady Spikers, yung value ng pagiging Lady Spikers.”

Belen and Canino take the spotlight but De Jesus, in his 21st finals with 12 titles, and seven-time PVL champion but first-year NU mentor Meneses also offer interesting stories starting in the much-awaited Game 1.

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Recommended
