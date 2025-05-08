Saso draws tough Mizuho test in bid for LPGA redemption
MANILA, Philippines — The road to redemption on the LPGA Tour could prove challenging for Yuka Saso as she faces a stern test at the $3-million Mizuho Americas Open, which unfolds Thursday (Friday Manila time) at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Looking to snap a string of lackluster performances, Saso is grouped with two of the tour’s most formidable players — World No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul.
The two-time US Women’s Open champion has slipped to No. 27 in the world rankings and is in search of momentum following missed cuts at both the Chevron Championship — the season’s first major — and the recent Black Desert Championship.
Saso’s best finish in seven events this year was a tie for 17th at the LPGA Thailand.
In contrast, Korda and Thitikul arrive well-rested, having opted out of the Black Desert Championship last week. The trio will begin their campaign at 8:32 a.m. from the first tee.
This week’s event is a key tune-up for the second major of the season — the US Women’s Open, set for May 29-June 1 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin — where Saso aims to defend her title and secure a third major crown.
She first rose to prominence with her breakthrough win in 2021 and added a second US Women’s Open title last year.
However, recent struggles have hampered her preparation, and the ICTSI-backed Filipina-Japanese star has chosen to skip the upcoming Mexico Riviera Maya Open (May 22-25) to focus on her form. A strong showing this weekend could provide a much-needed confidence boost.
The Mizuho event features a strong field and several other marquee matchups, including Brooke Henderson, Ingrid Lindblad, and Haeran Ryu at 8:21 a.m. on No. 1; Celine Boutier, Nataliya Guseva, and Minjee Lee at 8:32 a.m. on No. 10; Hannah Green, Megan Khang, and Ruoning Yin at 1:21 p.m. at the backside; Esther Henseleit, Jennifer Kupcho, and Leona Maguire at 1:32 p.m. at the frontside; Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, and Rose Zhang at 1:32 p.m. on No. 10; and Carlota Ciganda, Allisen Corpuz, and Somi Lee at 7:59 a.m.
Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, whose campaign is also supported by one of the world's leading port operators, also begins her campaign for resurgence, teeing off at 8:43 a.m. alongside Dani Holmqvist and Fiona Xu on the first hole.
- Latest
- Trending