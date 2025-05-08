MPBL: Raymundo catches fire, lifts Binan over Pasig

MANILA, Philippines — Binan Tatak Gel leaned on Pamboy Raymundo's clutch triples to subdue Pasig, 79-72, Wednesday night and continue its climb in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Pasig rallied to within 59-62, early in the fourth quarter, but Raymundo drilled in three tries in four minutes to seal Binan's fifth straight win, 74-68, that lifted the Lagunenses record to 6-3 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Nueva Ecija paces the race for playoff spots with a 9-0 card, followed by San Juan (8-0), Pampanga (8-1), Abra (8-1) and Quezon Province (8-1).

Veteran Jeff Chan fired 16 points, highlighted by four triples, in the first quarter to push Binan ahead, 25-15, from which Pasig couldn't recover and suffer its fifth straight defeat after a 2-0 start.

Carlo Lastimosa added 12 points, including Binan's last four, followed by Raymundo's timely nine points, seven assists and six rebounds; and Kenny Roger Rocacurva's nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Pasig drew 17 points and six rebounds from Mark Montuano; 16 points, six rebounds and six assists from Christian Rivera; and 10 points plus 10 rebounds from Warlo James Batac.

The Mindoro Tamaraws also sustained their gradual recovery with a 101-79 trashing of the Davao Occidental Tigers in the second game.

Powered by Joseph Sedurifa, Wendelino Comboy and Brandrey Bienes, Mindoro led as far as 101-74 and climbed to 5-6 with four victories in its last five games.

Sedurifa chalked up 23 points and eight rebounds, Comboy 16 points plus two rebounds; and Bienes 10 points, three assists and two rebounds to the delight of Mindoro Tamaraws team owner Mayor Jennifer "Ina" Cruz, who watched the games.

Davao, which dropped to 3-3, got 16 points and five assists from Reymart Escobido; 14 points, four rebounds from homegrown Jansher Salubre; and four points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from Harold Arboleda.

The Bataan Risers struck from afar and ruled the boards to rout the Marikina Shoemasters, 103-69, in the opener.

Hitting 15-of-30 triple tries for a high 50%, the Risers stormed ahead, 92-58, midway through the fourth quarter before cruising to a 5-6 slate.

Homegrown Dante Paguio led the Bataan snipers by sinking 4 of 5 triple attempts, followed by Raffy Octobre and Chris Javier, who both went 2-for-3, and Jeff Santos, 3-of-8. Hubert Cani and Dom Vera raised the conversion rate by making their lone 3-pointers.

Santos finished with 15 points and four rebounds; Paguio 14 points and five rebounds; Jamil Gabawan 12 points and eight rebounds; Javier 12 points and four rebounds; Yves Sazon 11 points and two rebounds; and Octobre 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Lorenz Capulong and Rhinwill Yambing matched Gabawan's eight rebounds as the Risers reigned underneath, 55-35, resulting to more points in the paint, 42-26.

The Shoemasters tumbled to 1-10 despite Nem Dela Cruz's 18-point, eight-rebound, three-assist, three-steal effort; Karl Penano's 16 points and five rebounds; and Marlon Basco's 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The MPBL returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday with games pitting Bulacan against Nueva Ecija at 4 p.m., Pangasinan against Gensan at 6 p.m., and host Pasay against San Juan at 8 p.m.