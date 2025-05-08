^

Sports

MPBL: Raymundo catches fire, lifts Binan over Pasig

Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 11:13am
MPBL: Raymundo catches fire, lifts Binan over Pasig
Pamboy Raymundo brings the ball down for Binan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Binan Tatak Gel leaned on Pamboy Raymundo's clutch triples to subdue Pasig, 79-72, Wednesday night and continue its climb in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Pasig rallied to within 59-62, early in the fourth quarter, but Raymundo drilled in three tries in four minutes to seal Binan's fifth straight win, 74-68, that lifted the Lagunenses record to 6-3 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Nueva Ecija paces the race for playoff spots with a 9-0 card, followed by San Juan (8-0), Pampanga (8-1), Abra (8-1) and Quezon Province (8-1).

Veteran Jeff Chan fired 16 points, highlighted by four triples, in the first quarter to push Binan ahead, 25-15, from which Pasig couldn't recover and suffer its fifth straight defeat after a 2-0 start.

Carlo Lastimosa added 12 points, including Binan's last four, followed by Raymundo's timely nine points, seven assists and six rebounds; and Kenny Roger Rocacurva's nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.  

Pasig drew 17 points and six rebounds from Mark Montuano; 16 points, six rebounds and six assists from Christian Rivera; and 10 points plus 10 rebounds from Warlo James Batac.

The Mindoro Tamaraws also sustained their gradual recovery with a 101-79 trashing of the Davao Occidental Tigers in the second game.

Powered by Joseph Sedurifa, Wendelino Comboy and Brandrey Bienes, Mindoro led as far as 101-74 and climbed to 5-6 with four victories in its last five games.

Sedurifa chalked up 23 points and eight rebounds, Comboy 16 points plus two rebounds; and Bienes 10 points, three assists and two rebounds to the delight of Mindoro Tamaraws team owner Mayor Jennifer "Ina" Cruz, who watched the games.

Davao, which dropped to 3-3, got 16 points and five assists from Reymart Escobido; 14 points, four rebounds from homegrown Jansher Salubre; and four points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from Harold Arboleda.

The Bataan Risers struck from afar and ruled the boards to rout the Marikina Shoemasters, 103-69, in the opener.

Hitting 15-of-30 triple tries for a high 50%, the Risers stormed ahead, 92-58, midway through the fourth quarter before cruising to a 5-6 slate.

Homegrown Dante Paguio led the Bataan snipers by sinking 4 of 5 triple attempts, followed by Raffy Octobre and Chris Javier, who both went 2-for-3, and Jeff Santos, 3-of-8. Hubert Cani and Dom Vera raised the conversion rate by making their lone 3-pointers.

Santos finished with 15 points and four rebounds; Paguio 14 points and five rebounds; Jamil Gabawan 12 points and eight rebounds; Javier 12 points and four rebounds; Yves Sazon 11 points and two rebounds; and Octobre 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Lorenz Capulong and Rhinwill Yambing matched Gabawan's eight rebounds as the Risers reigned underneath, 55-35, resulting to more points in the paint, 42-26.

The Shoemasters tumbled to 1-10 despite Nem Dela Cruz's 18-point, eight-rebound, three-assist, three-steal effort; Karl Penano's 16 points and five rebounds; and Marlon Basco's 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The MPBL returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Thursday with games pitting Bulacan against Nueva Ecija at 4 p.m., Pangasinan against Gensan at 6 p.m., and host Pasay against San Juan at 8 p.m.

MPBL

PAMBOY RAYMUNDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big plans for PBA

Big plans for PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The PBA’s 50th season will kick off with a grand reunion of the league’s players from when the league started...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves

Haliburton sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves

13 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off a Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Balangauan, Nailga fashion out runaway JPGT triumphs

Balangauan, Nailga fashion out runaway JPGT triumphs

13 hours ago
Tashanah Balangauan made a statement in her ICTSI Junior PGT Championship debut by capturing the girls’ 15-18 division...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors repel Gin Kings

Road Warriors repel Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors held off a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, hitting timely shots late en route to an 89-86 decision...
Sports
fbtw
Azarenka, Osaka breeze to Italian Open second round

Azarenka, Osaka breeze to Italian Open second round

13 hours ago
Belarusian and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka and Japanese Naomi Osaka were two big names hardly finding trouble in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pilipinas Live Shorts launched

Pilipinas Live Shorts launched

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Sports streaming app Pilipinas Live just got more fun. 
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs sweep Golden Spikers, forge UAAP finals showdown vs Tamaraws

Bulldogs sweep Golden Spikers, forge UAAP finals showdown vs Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs’ five-peat dream remains alive. 
Sports
fbtw
Spurs&rsquo; Sochan in town, bares positive outlook for San Antonio squad

Spurs’ Sochan in town, bares positive outlook for San Antonio squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Onward and upward.
Sports
fbtw
Fast food chain unveils first gaming promo

Fast food chain unveils first gaming promo

By Michelle Lojo | 21 hours ago
A local fast food chain has launched its first gaming meal combo called the GameJoy Combos to recognize the passion of Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with