Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala had an early exit from the Internazionali bnl d’Italia in Rome early Thursday morning (Manila time) after getting dominated by Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, 6-0, 6-1.

Eala, who shocked the world with upset after upset in the Miami Open back in March, was sent crashing back to earth as the World No. 27 Kostyuk needed just an hour and two minutes to advance into the next round of the competition.

The 19-year-old Filipina was blanked in the first set, as the Ukrainian was just too strong.

The dominance continued in the second set, but Eala held her serve and finally won in the fifth game after an ace, 4-1.

But Kostyuk’s masterclass continued as she ended the World no. 70’s singles’ journey in Rome.

The 22-year-old had two aces in the match. She also won 35 receiving points compared to Eala’s five.

The Filipina will now set her sights on the doubles’ competition, where she is partnered with American Coco Gauff.

The pair will take on Russia’s Alexandra Panova and Hungary’s Fanny Stollar, but the date and time is still to be determined.