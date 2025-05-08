^

Sports

Ando banners Philippine team in Asian Weightlifting Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 3:58pm
Ando banners Philippine team in Asian Weightlifting Championships
The Philippines' Elreen Ando competes in the women's 59kg weightlifting event during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 14, 2023.
Nhac Nguyen / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympian Elreen Ando will spearhead the five-strong Philippine team seeing action in the Asian Weightlifting Championships unfurling Saturday until May 15 in Jiangshan, China.

Ando is plunging into action in the women’s 64-kilogram division where she hopes to eventually secure a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Also part of the squad are Kristel Macrohon (women’s 71kg), Fernando Agad, Jr. (men’s 55kg) and fast-rising sister tandem Rose Jean (W45kg) and Rosegie Ramos (W49kg).

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR on Thursday that both Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza, who competed in last year’s Paris Games with Ando, will not be around the national time possibly for a long time.

“Out indefinitely. They’re recuperating from injuries,” said Puentevella of Sarno and Ceniza.

Puentevella did not elaborate.

Aside from the five waging war in Jiangshan, he said the country is putting its faith on their young guns that included Jhodie Peralta, who accounted for three of the 10 gold medals the country scooped up in the World Youth and Juniors Championships in Lima, Peru just a week ago.

“For the last five consecutive Olympics, the SWP always qualified and garnered the first Olympic gold for this country,” said Puentevella referring to Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo’s historic mint.

“In three years time, a new group will try to grab a medal again in 2028 in LA,” he added.

ELREEN ANDO

WEIGHTLIFTING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala had an early exit from the Internazionali bnl d’Italia in Rome early Thursday morning...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors repel Gin Kings

Road Warriors repel Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors held off a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, hitting timely shots late en route to an 89-86 decision...
Sports
fbtw
Painters bounce back, dump Bossing

Painters bounce back, dump Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Rain or Shine returned to its winning ways, pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Blackwater Bossing, 120-106,...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves

Haliburton sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves

17 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off a Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Big plans for PBA

Big plans for PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The PBA’s 50th season will kick off with a grand reunion of the league’s players from when the league started...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 2,000 cyclists expected to join Shopwise bikefest

Over 2,000 cyclists expected to join Shopwise bikefest

4 hours ago
Shopwise is set to rev up excitement for the 2025 Bikefest on May 18 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, with organizers...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Playoffs: Thunder roar back vs Nuggets, tie series

NBA Playoffs: Thunder roar back vs Nuggets, tie series

4 hours ago
Western Conference top seeds Oklahoma City Thunder, stung by the Denver Nuggets' comeback in Game 1, romped to a record-setting...
Sports
fbtw
Baylon, other martial artists shine for Philippine sports in April

Baylon, other martial artists shine for Philippine sports in April

4 hours ago
Martial arts aces led by Carlos Baylon Jr. of wushu took the cudgels for Philippine sports in April.
Sports
fbtw
Spurs' Sochan: 'Truly amazing' playing with Chris Paul, Wembanyama

Spurs' Sochan: 'Truly amazing' playing with Chris Paul, Wembanyama

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Imagine being a young basketball player. Four years into your career, you are playing not just one, but two, generational...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Raymundo catches fire, lifts Binan over Pasig

MPBL: Raymundo catches fire, lifts Binan over Pasig

6 hours ago
Binan Tatak Gel leaned on Pamboy Raymundo's clutch triples to subdue Pasig, 79-72, Wednesday night and continue its climb...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with