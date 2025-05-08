Ando banners Philippine team in Asian Weightlifting Championships

The Philippines' Elreen Ando competes in the women's 59kg weightlifting event during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympian Elreen Ando will spearhead the five-strong Philippine team seeing action in the Asian Weightlifting Championships unfurling Saturday until May 15 in Jiangshan, China.

Ando is plunging into action in the women’s 64-kilogram division where she hopes to eventually secure a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Also part of the squad are Kristel Macrohon (women’s 71kg), Fernando Agad, Jr. (men’s 55kg) and fast-rising sister tandem Rose Jean (W45kg) and Rosegie Ramos (W49kg).

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR on Thursday that both Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza, who competed in last year’s Paris Games with Ando, will not be around the national time possibly for a long time.

“Out indefinitely. They’re recuperating from injuries,” said Puentevella of Sarno and Ceniza.

Puentevella did not elaborate.

Aside from the five waging war in Jiangshan, he said the country is putting its faith on their young guns that included Jhodie Peralta, who accounted for three of the 10 gold medals the country scooped up in the World Youth and Juniors Championships in Lima, Peru just a week ago.

“For the last five consecutive Olympics, the SWP always qualified and garnered the first Olympic gold for this country,” said Puentevella referring to Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo’s historic mint.

“In three years time, a new group will try to grab a medal again in 2028 in LA,” he added.