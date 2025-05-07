^

Painters bounce back, dump Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 7:59pm
Rain or Shine's Keith Datu (21) shoots over the outstretched arms of Blackwater's Richard Escoto during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine returned to its winning ways, pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Blackwater Bossing, 120-106, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The Elasto Painters, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped by the Converge FiberXers the last time they saw action, sent the Bossing crashing to their second straight loss in the All-Filipino conference.

Rain or Shine thus rose to 3-2 while Blackwater dropped to 1-4.

Keith Datu scored a career-high 27 points in the game to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Rain or Shine. Adrian Nocum added 23 points, with 21 coming in the second half.

After trailing by nine points in the second quarter, the Elasto Painters were able to take the lead in the third quarter. But the game was tied at 91-all heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, Blackwater led by three, 100-97, early after a 3-pointer by Michael Ayonayon.

Rain or Shine then unleashed a massive 13-2 run capped by an and-one play by Santi Santillan to push the grab a 110-102 lead with 4:12 remaining.

A layup by Sedrick Barefield finally broke the drought for the Bossing, 104-110, but the Elasto Painters could not be denied, unleashing a 10-2 finishing haymaker to set the final score.

Caelan Tiongson added points 14 for the winning team, while Gian Mamuyac and Andrei Caracut had 11 apiece.

Christian David produced 28 markers while Barefield had 23 in the losing cause for the 1-4 Blackwater squad. RK Ilagan chipped in 16 points.

Blackwater shot a hot 15-of-37 from the 3-point area as well as an efficient 3-of-7 from the 4-point territory. However, they finished the game making 39 of their 89 total attempts from the field, good for 43.8%.

Rain or Shine, on the other hand, made 45 of their 90 shots.

“We were playing at our pace. I felt that if we're able to weather the storm, yung shooting nila masyadong maganda. They were making their threes, they were making even their fours on isos, they were making their shots,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said after the game.

“Sabi ko lang, we were playing the pace that we wanted, maybe in the fourth quarter, we'll be able to get a break. And true enough, we played better defense in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter,” he added.

The coach also lauded the performances of Datu and Nocum.

“So nalampasan lang namin yung torrid shooting percentage nila. Patience, keeping the pace quick, working hard off the board so we can get out in transition. So sila, Adrian, put it on in the second half,” he said.

“Pero in the first half, I think we stayed in the game because of si Keith Datu. Kung dalawa lang, pwede lang dalawa yung best player, si Keith pwede rin. So ano to, it's a testimony to the patience of the guys and not folding up despite the torrid shooting of Blackwater.”

The Elasto Painters will take on the TNT Tropang 5G next, while the Bossing will face Ginebra in their next assignment. Both games will be on Wednesday at the same venue.

