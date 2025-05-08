^

Junior golfers test mettle in 'Baguio Classic'

May 8, 2025
Rianne Malixi (3rd from left, 2nd row) will hold a 3-day training camp called “The Big Leap” in partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP), led by its president Oliver Gan, left back row, which will stage the Baguio Classic on May 16-17 at the Camp John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City.
MANILA, Philippines — Some fifty participants will see action when the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) stages the Northern Luzon Junior Open of the “Baguio Classic” on May 16 at the Camp John Hay Golf Club in Baguio City.

The event will gather some of the best young players in the region as JGFP constantly tries to discover and nurture its pool of talents. The age bracket for junior golfers in the Baguio Classic is 6-18 years old.

Interestingly, the Baguio Classic tournament will serve as a prelude to the May 20 to 22 training camp to be conducted by top Filipino junior golfer Rianne Malixi.

In partnership with JGFP, Malixi will launch “The Big Leap” at the Northwoods Golf and Country Club in San Rafael, Bucalan in hopes to help and support young golfers with potentials of becoming world-class talents.

Aside from Malixi, other golf  mentors in the training camp are head coach June Cedo, Hanson So, Willie Panganiban, Venjo Reyes and Aileen Yao, while resource speakers will be Marc Caron (strength and conditioning), Normandy Sto. Domingo (etiquette) Joanne Tan-Lorenzo (nutritionist) and coach Bob Winters (sports psychologist).

“We are very grateful and truly excited that Camp John Hay is opening its doors for young golfers, and this partnership will only solidify the programs of the foundation from this part of the region,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan, who commended Camp John Hay General Manager Joanne Tan-Lorenzo for the support.

Meanwhile, right after the Northern Luzon Junior Open, the JGFP will stage its annual “Parent and Child” golf tournament on May 17 at the same venue. Winners at the end of the Summer Series will win prizes, including items from sponsor Hanabishi.

In partnership with the Baguio Junior Golf Association headed by Isonn Angheng, slots for both the Junior Open and the “Parent and Child” golf tournament are still available. For interested parties, please call these numbers 09177007787 (Han) or 09771577077 (Angel).

