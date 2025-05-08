^

Sports

Over 2,000 cyclists expected to join Shopwise bikefest

Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 1:25pm
Over 2,000 cyclists expected to join Shopwise bikefest
Riders will tackle distances of 30km, 45km and 60km, while young participants from two to 15 years old will enjoy specially tailored rides.

MANILA, Philippines — Shopwise is set to rev up excitement for the 2025 Bikefest on May 18 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, with organizers aiming to attract at least 2,800 cyclists, significantly surpassing last year’s turnout of 2,443 participants.

This surge in numbers underscores the growing popularity of cycling as both a fitness movement and a family-friendly community activity.

More than just a sporting event, the Shopwise bikefest is evolving into one of the country’s most inclusive and highly attended biking celebrations. With race categories catering to all ages and skill levels – from toddlers to corporate cyclists – the event captures the spirit of unity and wellness.

Riders will tackle distances of 30km, 45km and 60km, while young participants from two to 15 years old will enjoy specially tailored rides, making the event a joyful and healthy experience for families, and creating lasting memories across all ages and skill levels.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the event’s official website https://shopwise.bikefest.com.ph, or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

Shopwise general manager Kerwin Legarde shared that the overwhelming interest in the event reflects a shift in how Filipino families view health and sustainability, expressing their excitement to offer a platform “where people can bond, move and make memories together.”

Road closures and full race support will ensure rider safety, while strict bike rules – excluding fixies and e-bikes – keep the race fair and streamlined. Eligible bikes include road, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable types.

Princess Galura of Sunrise Events Philippines, the organizing partner, emphasized that the scale and planning behind the fest reflect international standards.

“With this kind of response and community enthusiasm, the bikefest is poised to become a staple in the Philippine sporting calendar,” she said.

The event begins with a 5 a.m. assembly, leading to a full morning of rides and capped by the kids' highlight at 8:30 a.m.

CYCLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Big plans for PBA

Big plans for PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA’s 50th season will kick off with a grand reunion of the league’s players from when the league started...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves

Haliburton sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves

14 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off a Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors repel Gin Kings

Road Warriors repel Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors held off a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, hitting timely shots late en route to an 89-86 decision...
Sports
fbtw
Painters bounce back, dump Bossing

Painters bounce back, dump Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Rain or Shine returned to its winning ways, pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Blackwater Bossing, 120-106,...
Sports
fbtw
Balangauan, Nailga fashion out runaway JPGT triumphs

Balangauan, Nailga fashion out runaway JPGT triumphs

14 hours ago
Tashanah Balangauan made a statement in her ICTSI Junior PGT Championship debut by capturing the girls’ 15-18 division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Knicks pull off another epic comeback, mount 2-0 lead vs Celtics

Knicks pull off another epic comeback, mount 2-0 lead vs Celtics

3 hours ago
The New York Knicks rallied again from 20 points down to snatch a 91-90 victory over the Boston Celtics and take a 2-0...
Sports
fbtw
'Disciplined' Suarez could pose problems for Navarrete &mdash; Arum

'Disciplined' Suarez could pose problems for Navarrete — Arum

By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Former Olympian Charly Suarez has the right tools to pull off an upset against WBO super featherweight champion Emmanuel...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

Eala falls vs Ukrainian, exits Italian Open singles tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala had an early exit from the Internazionali bnl d’Italia in Rome early Thursday morning...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Curry ruled out for a week in blow to Warriors

NBA: Curry ruled out for a week in blow to Warriors

5 hours ago
Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry has been ruled out for at least a week with a hamstring injury, the NBA team said...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with