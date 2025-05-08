Over 2,000 cyclists expected to join Shopwise bikefest

MANILA, Philippines — Shopwise is set to rev up excitement for the 2025 Bikefest on May 18 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, with organizers aiming to attract at least 2,800 cyclists, significantly surpassing last year’s turnout of 2,443 participants.

This surge in numbers underscores the growing popularity of cycling as both a fitness movement and a family-friendly community activity.

More than just a sporting event, the Shopwise bikefest is evolving into one of the country’s most inclusive and highly attended biking celebrations. With race categories catering to all ages and skill levels – from toddlers to corporate cyclists – the event captures the spirit of unity and wellness.

Riders will tackle distances of 30km, 45km and 60km, while young participants from two to 15 years old will enjoy specially tailored rides, making the event a joyful and healthy experience for families, and creating lasting memories across all ages and skill levels.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the event’s official website https://shopwise.bikefest.com.ph, or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

Shopwise general manager Kerwin Legarde shared that the overwhelming interest in the event reflects a shift in how Filipino families view health and sustainability, expressing their excitement to offer a platform “where people can bond, move and make memories together.”

Road closures and full race support will ensure rider safety, while strict bike rules – excluding fixies and e-bikes – keep the race fair and streamlined. Eligible bikes include road, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable types.

Princess Galura of Sunrise Events Philippines, the organizing partner, emphasized that the scale and planning behind the fest reflect international standards.

“With this kind of response and community enthusiasm, the bikefest is poised to become a staple in the Philippine sporting calendar,” she said.

The event begins with a 5 a.m. assembly, leading to a full morning of rides and capped by the kids' highlight at 8:30 a.m.