Tabuena shines with solid 67 in International Series Japan

(UPDATED 4:43 P.M.) MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena fought back in style from a missed cut last week, firing a solid four-under 67 to launch a strong bid at the start of the International Series Japan at Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba on Thursday.

Fueled by frustration from his recent Asian Tour setback in Korea, Tabuena made the most of an early morning tee time, racking up two birdies on each side of the par-71 course. His steady round placed him in a tie for eighth — five strokes off Lucas Herbert.

The Australian lit up the course with a scintillating, bogey-free nine-under 62 during one of the afternoon flights, highlighted by an eagle-3 on the par-5 second hole. He sustained his momentum with a remarkable run of five straight birdies en route to a front-nine 29.

Though he cooled slightly on the back nine with just two birdies, his stellar round was enough to seize the solo lead, two shots ahead of Japan’s Shunya Takeyasu, who carded a superb 64 in the morning wave.

Korean Younghan Song took solo third with a solid 65, while Ren Yonesawa, Jose Toledo, Cameron Tringale, and Shugo Imahira all posted matching 66s to share fourth place.

Tabuena’s round was marked by impressive ball-striking and composure under pressure. He hit 11 fairways, reached 14 greens in regulation, and needed only 28 putts. His highlight reel included three scrambling pars and a chip-in birdie on the par-3 No. 3.

Joining Tabuena at eighth are Yosuke Asaji and Yuta Sugiura.

Meanwhile, Micah Shin also had an impressive start, carding a 68 after stringing three straight birdies from No. 4 to grab a provisional share of seventh place in the early going.

Over on the PGA Tour, Rico Hoey kicks off his redemption campaign at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Hoey, backed by ICTSI, tees off on No. 10 alongside Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and Finland’s Sami Valimaki.

He is looking to capitalize on strong starts and finish with more consistency following last week’s rollercoaster at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas. There, he opened with a 63 but faded with rounds of 73-73-68 to finish tied for 52nd.