PSA Forum: Asia volleyball body's Suzara to tackle stacked Philippine schedule

Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 3:23pm
Ramon (Tats) Suzara.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – Newly elected Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara graces his presence in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, September 10, as one of the special guests at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Suzara is expected to discuss what could be a busy volleyball calendar capped by the country’s hosting of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Also part of the 10:30 a.m. forum is the global running phenomenon Rock ‘n Roll Running Series in Manila

Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc. — a part of the IRONMAN Group — along with race director Julian Valencia, are on hand to talk the special event that combines running, music, and community.

With them are Charlie Dungo, department head Department of Tourism, Cultural and Arts Manila, and Rina Reganit, marketing manager of Alveo Land Inc.

Shortly after the Forum, world-ranked pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be having a presser presented by MILO at the Joy Nostalg Hotel in Ortigas. Shuttle will be provided by the organizers at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

The public sports program is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 Sports.

