Suzara elected president of Asian Volleyball Confederation

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will have a man on top of Asia’s volleyball body.

His name is Ramon “Tatz” Suzara.

In an election done Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, Suzara won over Qatari Ali Ghanem Al-Kuwari via landslide to claim the presidency of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, succeeding Indonesian Rita Subowo.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation president bested Al-Kuwari, an AVC zonal executive vice-president, 48-15.

The victory of Suzara, who is also serving as FIVB secretary of volleyball empowerment commission, should boost the country’s already flourishing sport.

Already, Suzara has brought several major and prestigious international tournaments in local soil like the Men’s Volleyball Nation’s League, the AVC Challenge Cup and FIVB Challenger’s Cup.

It was also Suzara who helped bring the FIVB World Men’s Championship the country will host next year at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.