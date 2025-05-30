Gilas boys destroy Indonesia to sweep SEABA U16

MANILA, Philippines -- Gold for Gilas Pilipinas boys.

For the sixth straight edition, the Philippines completed a sweep of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers, with Gilas blasting Indonesia, 70-40, in the gold medal match Friday evening at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in Pampanga.

Gilas, which already punched a ticket to the FIBA U16 Asia Cup, flexed their muscles against the Indonesians, who gave the home team a scare during their preliminary round matchup.

Jhustin Hallare led the way for the Nationals, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Carl de los Reyes chipped in 11 markers and 13 boards to go with four dimes.

Gilas once again started hot, going up 21-5 at the end of the first quarter. This set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Philippines kept pouring it in against the visiting squad.

The lead grew to as much as 34 points, 59-25, in the third quarter after a Hallare layup.

The nearest Indonesia got to was 28 points, 31-59, as the Philippines had answer after answer.

Ethan Tan-Chi had nine points for Gilas, while Everaigne Cruz added seven. Luisito Pascual and Mark Jhello Lumagub chipped in six points each.

No player from Indonesia tallied double-digit figures. Miracle Christiano had nine markers for the Indonesians while Benjamin Hernusi backstopped with eight.

With the gold medal win, Gilas swept the competition with a 6-0 record. They tallied a winning margin of 39 points.

The FIBA U16 Asia Cup will be held in Mongolia later this year.