Parks gains top Asia player citation in Japan B.League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 1:16pm
Parks gains top Asia player citation in Japan B.League
Osaka Evessa's Bobby Ray Parks
(Japan B.League)

MANILA, Philippines -- Osaka Evessa’s Ray Parks has been named the Impressive Asia Player of the Year in the Japan B.League.

Parks, who played 60 games and started all but three for Evessa in the season, was given the award on Friday during the B.League Award show.

The former National University Bulldog showcased his skills for Osaka, averaging 13.6 points per game in the season to go with 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He was able to make 41.6% from the field as well as 31.5% from deep.

Parks had double-digit outings in 44 games in the regular season, and he scored a season-high 27 against Hokkaido in October last year.

“It's an honor and a privilege to win this award. Like I said, the B-League is such a prestigious league and it's highly competitive. So to be able to win this award and be recognized for the sacrifice and the efforts, it means a lot to me, to my family, and also to the whole Filipino community for sure,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Parks became the second straight Filipino to win the award, after Thirdy Ravena.

“This year I felt like I was able to flourish more and grow and showcase my talent more with the role that was given to me this year,” he said.

“So I feel like it's a great step towards just growing basketball internationally, especially for the grassroot players in the Philippines, that there are opportunities and we can succeed in the international stage,” he added.

Makoto Hiejima of the Utsunomiya Brex, D.J. Newbill of the Utsunomiya Brex, David Nwaba of the San-en NeoPhoenix, Ryusei Sasaki of the San-en NeoPhoenix and Vic Law of the Ryukyu Golden Kings were named the B1 Regular Season Best Five.

Newbill, who led the Brex to its fourth district championship in two consecutive years, was again also named the Season Most. Valuable Player, the first to win the award back-to-back.

Riku Segawa of the Chiba Jets was also lauded as the B.League 2024-25 Season Most Impressive Player award.

