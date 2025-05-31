^

Belen confirms joining PVL Draft, shows up at Rookie Combine

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 12:03pm
Belen confirms joining PVL Draft, shows up at Rookie Combine
Bella Belen
(PVL Images)

MANILA, Philippines — You can call Bella Belen Philippine volleyball’s Bethlehem or Capital1 Solar’s house of bread.

This after the three-time UAAP champion and Most Valuable Player from National University showed up in the Premier Volleyball League’s Rookie Draft Combine at the Paco Arena and officially confirmed she will be joining the drafting rites on June 8 at the Novotel Hotel.

“Yes,” said Belen in Filipino Saturday when asked if she will join the draft.

The commitment thus signed, sealed and delivered Belen to Capital1 Solar, which is expected to exercise its first overall pick on her and make her its unquestioned franchise player from hereon.

Belen travelled for eight to nine hours from Laoag during the night, attended the three-hour scrimmage in the morning, and went straight to Alas Pilipinas’ training session in the afternoon at the PhilSports Arena.

It was a busy day for Belen, who missed the first day of the two-day Combine because she was with the Nazareth team that represented the National Capital Region in reclaiming the Palarong Pambansa secondary girls volleyball gold medal.

Coming into Saturday, there was still a lingering cloud of doubt hovering on Belen’s draft availability after repeatedly saying she may end up playing abroad if she was offered to play there.

But Belen herself quashed that sea of uncertainty by declaring she’s a go.

BELLA BELEN

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
