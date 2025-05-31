MPL PH: ONIC Philippines books ticket to MSC; Aurora gets boot

MANILA, Philippines - ONIC Philippines has secured the first slot in the 2025 Mid-Season Cup (MSC) at the coming 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Aurora ended its campaign in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15.

In Day 3 of the Season 15 Playoffs, ONIC Philippines emerged on top of the upper bracket finals against Team Liquid Philippines. After two days of all match-ups heading into five games, the Super Family hit the fast forward button, sweeping the No. 1 seed, 3-0, to take the first slot to the 2025 MSC.

In the do-or-die lower bracket semis, Team Falcons Philippines returned with a vengeance after suffering from a reverse sweep last night. Though Aurora led in the early minutes of all three games of the series, Team Falcons Philippines managed to sweep Aurora, 3-0 to stay alive in the tournament while eliminating Aurora from the tournament.

The league also awarded the top performers for this season during the Alamat Awards.

The Infinix All-Star Team One featured a powerhouse lineup with Team Liquid Philippines' Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya (EXP), Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno (Jungle) and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano (Gold). They were joined by ONIC Philippines' Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez (Mid) and Aurora's Renejay "Renejay" Barcase (Roam).

The BPI All-Star Team Two brought together ONIC Philippines' Duane "Kelra" Pillas (Gold), King "K1NGKONG" Perez (Jungle), and Borris "Brusko" Parro (Roam), alongside Aurora standouts Edward "Edward" Dapadap (EXP) and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo (Mid).

The Smart Fan Choice All-Star Team was dominated by the Super Family, with the entire main five of ONIC Philippines earning fan-voted honors.

In the individual awards, TNC's Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan was named Most Improved Player. Team Liquid Philippines also celebrated major wins, with head coach Rodel "Arsy" Cruz earning Coaching Team of the Season, and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano taking home the Regular Season MVP.

The MPL Philippines Season 15 continues Saturday with the Lower Bracket finals between Team Liquid Philippines against and Team Falcons Philippines at 5 p.m.