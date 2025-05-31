Bolts drawn into tough Champions League Asia group

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts will have a uphill battle ahead in the Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia) 2025, with the groupings announced Saturday.

The tournament, which will pit basketball champions in leagues across Asia, will run from June 7 to 13 in Dubai.

Meralco, which won the PBA Philippine Cup last season, was grouped with newly-crowned Japan B.League champions Utsunomiya Brex and the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli, which was the 2024 BCL Asia runners-up, in Group B.

According to FIBA, only one of the nine total teams will be eliminated from going to the quarterfinal round. But this means that every game will be must-win for each squad.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo, after the Bolts’ 82-73 win over Barangay Ginebra on Friday, said that they are “excited” about the opportunity, but underscored that they will adjust to be playing with imports once again.

“It's just hard for us guys because the teams we're facing there are the champions of each country. Those guys won with their imports. We're coming in there where we just have to get three on the fly in the middle of our tournament,” Trillo said.

“It is where it is. We want to make lemonade out of lemons. We're going to look at the goodness of it,” he added.

For now, Meralco is yet to announce who are their imports for the league.

But one thing is certain – the Bolts will be ready for anything.

“With that being said, it's nine teams. One will get eliminated. We have two games. Every point is going to be important. Every defensive stop is going to be important because only one will be removed. Eight will go in and it becomes 8-4-2, I think,” he said.

“We're excited. I think this is a good opportunity for us to spread our wings as well over there.”

Trillo bared that Coach Nenad Vucinic, who is the team’s active consultant in the PBA, will be coaching the Bolts in the BCL Asia.

Meralco’s win on Friday punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup. They finished the elimination round with a 6-5 win-loss record.

Chris Newsome, for his part, said that it will be tough for the team to compete internationally, especially with how the squad is performing in the PBA.

“Yeah, it's a good place to be in. You know, we get that momentum going into the playoffs. The only thing is we have to cut that momentum to go overseas and play a different style of basketball with some imports that we're not familiar with just yet,” he said.

“So it's going to be tough to go out there, compete at the high level internationally, and then come back,” he added.

The guard said that they would need “teamwork throughout the organization” with the challenges in store for them.

“I think it's going to be good for us because those are going to be high-quality games. But like I said, it's kind of an interesting scenario for us because, again, our chemistry is really good right now, and the way we're playing is really good right now, and we're playing at a high level,” he said.

“So it's going to take some teamwork all throughout our organization for the guys that aren't traveling and then the guys that are playing, and I think Coach Nenad and Coach Luigi are good at that. And I think you can credit the EASL for helping us to prepare for something like this, so looking forward to it and looking forward to the playoffs, whoever we face.”

In Group A of the BCL Asia, Iran’s Tabiat Basketball, China’s Zhejiang Guangsha Lions and Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos will battle it out.

Group C is composed of Lebanon’s Al Riyadi Beirut Club, Korea’s Changwon LG Sakers and Taipei’s Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.