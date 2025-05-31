^

Northern Samar hold Ibabao Sunrise triathlon

May 31, 2025 | 3:18pm
Northern Samar hold Ibabao Sunrise triathlon
National athletes and triathletes from various clubs across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao gather together in a vibrant display of unity and camaraderie ahead of the Ibabao Festival 2025 Sunrise Standard Triathlon Recon Race, set to take place this Sunday, June 1, in Catarman, Northern Samar. The highly anticipated event is held in celebration of the province’s 60th founding anniversary, adding excitement and significance to the annual Ibabao Festival.

CATARMAN, Northern Samar – Northern Samar celebrates its 60th founding anniversary in style with the staging of the Ibabao Festival 2025 Sunrise Standard Triathlon Recon Race Sunday, June 1, here.

Sixty athletes are set to compete in the milestone edition of the Ibabao Triathlon, a symbolic race that serves as a centerpiece of the province’s month-long celebration. The event pays tribute to the enduring strength of the Ibabaoan spirit while embracing the promise of Northern Samar’s progressive future.

Athletes will sprint off Ibabao Beach for the 1.5km swim, slicing through silk-calm, aquamarine waters as the sun crowns the horizon, followed by the 40-km bike where riders will blaze along palm-fringed coastal roads, past fiesta-draped towns whose residents bang drums, wave woven banig mats, and hand up fresh buko to passing cyclists.

The closing 10-km run will wind through Catarman’s heritage core and the jubilant Ibabao Festival grounds, where brass bands and street dancers blur the line between competitor and carnival.

“This race is more than a test of endurance – it’s an invitation to feel the heartbeat of Northern Samar,” said Princess Galura, president and managing director of Sunrise Events Inc., the race’s chief organizer. “From the stunning course to the roar of the barangays lining the route, every athlete will carry home a piece of the province’s pride.”

Headlining the field are some of the country’s most decorated multisport warriors, including Robert Rivera – over 100 triathlon finishes; Kona and IRONMAN 70.3 Worlds finisher; Mervin Santiago – the first Filipino to hit the tape at the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship in Nice; Ronald Molit – a coach extraordinaire and multi-podium IRONMAN 70.3 finisher; Maryfel Aumentado – among the pioneer Filipinas to conquer the IRONMAN Worlds in Nice; Junrox Roque – 2023 GoClark Duathlete of the Year; Chang Hitalia – 25-time IRONMAN 70.3 finisher, eight-time full IRONMAN, Kona alumna and Boston marathoner; Joffrey Año – CamSur Tri stalwart with a cupboard full of local podiums; and national aces Erika Burgos, Gene Heart Quiambao and Bea Quiambao.

They will be joined by the Go for Gold Development Team, including John Patric Ciron, Sam Corpuz, Jan Javier, James Van Ramona and Raymund Torio, plus contingents from CamSur Tri, Fit PH, Baguio-Benguet Tri, Rockstar Tri, Santé Barley and Century Tri. Northern Samar’s own up-and-coming talents round out the 60-strong roster, mirroring the province’s diamond milestone.

Parallel to the main event, the Ibabao Festival Sunrise Run – a 5-km fun run for invited guests and local joggers – threads through the same festive corridors, giving residents a front-row, feet-on-the-ground seat to the celebration.

Now in its third year, the Ibabao Festival was conceived by Gov. Edwin Ongchuan as a living gallery of the province’s history, handicrafts and natural wonders. Throughout June, visitors can expect cultural nights, agri-trade fairs and eco-tours.

By anchoring a world-class triathlon to a month-long fiesta, Northern Samar underscores its dual calling – a haven for both adventure athletes and culture-hungry travelers.

The race is a collaboration between Sunrise Events Inc., the Provincial Government of Northern Samar, and its LGUs, with support from private sponsors committed to boosting sports tourism in the Eastern Visayas.

