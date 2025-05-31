^

Saigo storms ahead with stunning 66; Saso, other big guns miss cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 12:43pm
ERIN, WISCONSIN - MAY 30: Mao Saigo of Japan plays her shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at Erin Hills Golf Course on May 30, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.
Patrick McDermott / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Mao Saigo rebounded from an early setback in dramatic fashion, carding a brilliant six-under-par 66 on Friday (Saturday Manila time) to seize the solo lead at the halfway mark of the US Women’s Open in Erin, Wisconsin.

The 23-year-old Japanese star surged past a crowded leaderboard with five birdies over her last 12 holes, bringing her 36-hole total to 136, three shots clear of World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Saigo’s stellar performance followed a tough break at the par-5 14th, where her approach shot struck the flagstick and tumbled into a greenside bunker. A missed par putt led to a bogey, threatening to derail her round.

But showing remarkable poise and precision, Saigo bounced back with birdies on holes 16, 18, 1, 2 and 7 to complete a pair of 33s.

Coming off her maiden LPGA Tour victory at April’s Chevron Championship — where she triumphed in a five-way playoff — Saigo now stands poised for a possible sweep of the season’s first two major championships.

Korda, meanwhile, kept pace with a five-under 67 despite uncharacteristic missed putts inside three feet. The top-ranked American remained upbeat, closing her round with three birdies in her final six holes.

She joined Sarah Schmelzel (68), Maja Stark (69), Hinako Shibuno (69), A Lim Kim (71) and Yealimi Noh (71) at 139, all within striking distance heading into the weekend.

Close behind are Linn Grant and Jing Yan, who each shot 69 for a 140 total, along with Chiara Tamburlini (71) and Jin Hee Im (72). Seven more players, including early joint leader Rio Takeda (73), sit at 141, keeping the leaderboard tightly packed.

However, several notable names will not advance to weekend play in the $12-million championship, including defending champion Yuka Saso. Backed by ICTSI and a former winner of this event in 2021, Saso staged a late rally with birdies on her last two holes to post a 72. Her 146 total, however, left her one shot shy of the cutline.

It was a frustrating finish for the 23-year-old Filipina-Japanese, who had hoped to end a recent slump that included four missed cuts in her last five starts. A rough opening-round 74, compounded by a triple bogey at No. 3 and a bogey on the following hole in Round 2, proved too much to overcome — despite a gutsy finish.

Joining Saso on the early exit list were several prominent players, including Rose Zhang (70-146), five-time major winner Yani Tseng (71-146), Ashleigh Buhai (72-146), Jennifer Kupcho (71-147), world No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul (72-147), Nasa Hataoka (78-147), Hyo Joo Kim (73-148), Sei Young Kim (71-149), Ayaka Furue (74-149), Patty Tavatanakit (74-150) and Brooke Henderson (75-150).

Filipina amateur Rianne Malixi struggled in her major debut, adding a second-round 78 to an opening 79 to finish tied for 147th at 157, while Olympian Dottie Ardina fared no better, following an 81 with a 79 to settle for a share of 151st at 160.

