^

Sports

Bolts zap Gin Kings, secure quarters berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 10:15pm
Bolts zap Gin Kings, secure quarters berth
Meralco's Chris Newsome (11)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts punched their ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after clamping Barangay Ginebra down late in an emotional affair, 82-73, Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Meralco snapped Ginebra’s three-game winning streak to join Magnolia, San Miguel, NLEX and Converge in the quarterfinal picture. The Bolts finished the eliminations with a 6-5 record, while the Gin Kings dropped to 5-3.

Chris Newsome powered the defending champions with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, while Chris Banchero chipped in 14 markers and four boards.

“Yeah, just a high-level game. I think just in the end, you could see the stops that we had. They started missing a couple of their shots, but it was a quality game all the way. I mean, it was tight. There was nobody who really got a big lead,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said after the game.

“You know, we're proud of our guys with the resiliency they showed, because Ginebra's a tough team. You know, every game for them now counts. They have a tough sched. We're obviously closing it out,” he added.

“We're happy to get our win, third game in a row. Just keeping poise.”

The two teams were kept in a close game throughout, with the contest tied at 71-all after a layup by Scottie Thompson.

But it was the last field goal of Ginebra in the game, as Meralco tightened down on defense.

After a huge and-one play by Cliff Hodge with 3:36 remaining, Bong Quinto hit a jumper that pushed Meralco’s lead to five, 76-71.

But Ginebra missed three shots in the next possession, as Jamie Malonzo, Thompson and Stephen Holt could not connect on their shots.

Banchero then sank a pair of free throws that gave Meralco a 78-71 lead.

On the other end, Malonzo missed another triple, but Thompson was able to steal the ball. But the possession went for naught, and Ginebra head coach Tim Cone was called for a technical due to continuous complaining.

Newsome’s technical free throw was then answered by a pair of charities by Malonzo, but an issue on the inbound drew the ire of Cone once again.

After Malonzo’s free throws, Brandon Bates went and got the ball for the inbound. But he later left the ball behind and Cliff Hodge picked it up as he inbounded the rock.

Cone then entered the court and demanded clarification from the referees, and later, he was snapped with his second technical.

After the buzzer sounded, Cone quickly left the arena, declining to answer questions.

Hodge chipped in 11 points for Meralco, while Quinto and CJ Cansino had 10 apiece.

Thompson and Malonzo led the way for Ginebra with 16 markers each. The two combined for 11-of-28 shooting. Troy Rosario added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while RJ Abarrientos and Japeth Aguilar had 12 points each.

Ginebra will try to bounce back quickly as they take on the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Forthsky Padrigao showcased his confidence in shooting 3-point bombs, towing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino is heading to the Land of the Morning Calm.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Consensus top pick Belen a no-show in PVL Draft Combine opener

Consensus top pick Belen a no-show in PVL Draft Combine opener

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Bella Belen waiting game has been extended to another day.
Sports
fbtw
'Why not us?': Resilient Knicks not ready to call it quits

'Why not us?': Resilient Knicks not ready to call it quits

By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
 Coming back from Indiana after losing Game 4, the New York Knicks were not thinking of vacation. 
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque, Anciano cop JPGT Caliraya golf titles

Tambalque, Anciano cop JPGT Caliraya golf titles

9 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque turned the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Junior PGT Championship into a virtual coronation,...
Sports
fbtw
6 share US Women's Open lead as Saso, Malixi, Ardina struggle

6 share US Women's Open lead as Saso, Malixi, Ardina struggle

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
The opening round of the 2025 US Women’s Open delivered early thrills, unexpected struggles, and a crowded leaderboard...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga stretches win streak to seven; Pampanga, Caloocan down foes

MPBL: Zamboanga stretches win streak to seven; Pampanga, Caloocan down foes

12 hours ago
Zamboanga SiKat overpowered Davao Occidental, 88-66, on Thursday to rev up its drive in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with