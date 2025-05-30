Bolts zap Gin Kings, secure quarters berth

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts punched their ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after clamping Barangay Ginebra down late in an emotional affair, 82-73, Friday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Meralco snapped Ginebra’s three-game winning streak to join Magnolia, San Miguel, NLEX and Converge in the quarterfinal picture. The Bolts finished the eliminations with a 6-5 record, while the Gin Kings dropped to 5-3.

Chris Newsome powered the defending champions with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, while Chris Banchero chipped in 14 markers and four boards.

“Yeah, just a high-level game. I think just in the end, you could see the stops that we had. They started missing a couple of their shots, but it was a quality game all the way. I mean, it was tight. There was nobody who really got a big lead,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said after the game.

“You know, we're proud of our guys with the resiliency they showed, because Ginebra's a tough team. You know, every game for them now counts. They have a tough sched. We're obviously closing it out,” he added.

“We're happy to get our win, third game in a row. Just keeping poise.”

The two teams were kept in a close game throughout, with the contest tied at 71-all after a layup by Scottie Thompson.

But it was the last field goal of Ginebra in the game, as Meralco tightened down on defense.

After a huge and-one play by Cliff Hodge with 3:36 remaining, Bong Quinto hit a jumper that pushed Meralco’s lead to five, 76-71.

But Ginebra missed three shots in the next possession, as Jamie Malonzo, Thompson and Stephen Holt could not connect on their shots.

Banchero then sank a pair of free throws that gave Meralco a 78-71 lead.

On the other end, Malonzo missed another triple, but Thompson was able to steal the ball. But the possession went for naught, and Ginebra head coach Tim Cone was called for a technical due to continuous complaining.

Newsome’s technical free throw was then answered by a pair of charities by Malonzo, but an issue on the inbound drew the ire of Cone once again.

After Malonzo’s free throws, Brandon Bates went and got the ball for the inbound. But he later left the ball behind and Cliff Hodge picked it up as he inbounded the rock.

Cone then entered the court and demanded clarification from the referees, and later, he was snapped with his second technical.

After the buzzer sounded, Cone quickly left the arena, declining to answer questions.

Hodge chipped in 11 points for Meralco, while Quinto and CJ Cansino had 10 apiece.

Thompson and Malonzo led the way for Ginebra with 16 markers each. The two combined for 11-of-28 shooting. Troy Rosario added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while RJ Abarrientos and Japeth Aguilar had 12 points each.

Ginebra will try to bounce back quickly as they take on the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday.