Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines — With the TNT backcourt depleted, sharpshooter and 3x3 veteran Almond Vosotros stepped up for the Tropang 5G, waxing hot from deep to help the Grand Slam-seeking squad to a 94-70 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Philippine Cup clash Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With injuries to guards Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and Jielo Razon, TNT dug deep and relied on Vosotros’ 3-point shooting to pull away from the short-handed NorthPort side.

Vosotros finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with two rebounds, an assist and a steal as well as a +- of +20.

After the game, Vosotros, who bid farewell to the Tropang 5G back in April after being released, thanked the TNT management for the opportunity to return to the team.

“Since nawala ako sa TNT, parang naging mas motivated ako na huwag kong pabayaan yung sarili ko. Anytime soon baka may tumawag sa akin. Yung palagi kong pinagpipray na sana mabigyan ako ng second chance and dumating,” he told reporters.

“Ngayon ayoko nang sayangin yung opportunity na nandito ngayon sa harap ko,” he added.

With the game tied at 20-all in the second quarter, the sweet-shooting former Green Archer heated up from deep, sinking three triples in the frame that ultimately gave TNT the needed separation.

He also drilled his fourth 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, which gave the Tropang 5G a 22-point lead, 73-51.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes, for his part, lauded Vosotros, whom he said stayed ready despite being set to go on vacation to Japan.

“Meron na siyang vacation to Japan. Binabili na yung ticket, nabook na lahat ng hotel with his whole family, his wife and his two kids, and he gave that up, cinancel na yun just to have this opportunity. So, this is really a big sacrifice for him, and we're very thankful,” Reyes said.

The coach bared that with Nambatac sidelined with a groin injury, Castro still out due to an ACL injury, Razon’s surgery due to appendicitis pushed the team to turn to Vosotros.

“Walang Jayson, walang Ray, wala ka pang Jielo Razon. We figured that Almond could be a big help so we're very thankful for him,” the coach added.

But despite his stellar showing on Friday, Vosotros is not looking too far ahead.

“Based on my experience, hindi ako nag-take advantage sa mga ganoon. Like what I said, kung ano lang yung nasa harap ko, kung ano yung opportunity nasa harap ko, yun lang yung focus ko muna for now.”

Calvin Oftana had a double-double for the Tropang 5G with 15 points and 10 rebounds. RR Pogoy chipped in 13 markers, while Simon Enciso, Kelly Williams and Poy Erram each had 11.

Joshua Munzon powered NorthPort with 20 points. Calvin Abueva, who was traded to the Batang Pier along with Jerick Balanza for young star William Navarro on Tuesday, did not suit up.

Balanza and Cade Flores scored nine points each.

Aside from the Navarro’s trade to the Magnolia Hotshots, NorthPort on Friday also lost superstar Arvin Tolentino, who signed with the Seoul SK Knights in the Korean Basketball League.

TNT won its fifth straight game and rose to 5-3, while NorthPort dropped its seventh straight contest to have a 1-7 slate.