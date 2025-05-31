^

Sports

Poaching out of control?

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2025 | 12:00am

Is poaching of amateur basketball players out of control? Lately, it seems like every week, a new case of a player being unethically recruited by another college or university hits the sports pages. Players expected to stay with their mother school unexpectedly jump ship. Various reasons are given, like family, more opportunities. Curiously, the course the student-athlete wants to take is almost never brought up. How can this be regulated?

There is actually a law governing amateur athletes, their status and protection. Republic Act 10676 or “An Act Protecting the Amateur Nature of Student-Athletes in the Philippines by Regulating the Residency Requirement and Preventing the Commercialization of Student-Athletes, otherwise known as the Student-Athletes Protection Act” aims to do what it says. Unlike many new laws, it also has accompanying Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) which explain the terms and how to enforce them. And it describes plainly what schools are allowed to give student-athletes, at least to a certain degree. Let’s look into this a little further. 

Student-athletes are allowed quite a few perks and privileges. Among them are gadgets, tuition, full board and lodging, medical services, insurance, physical therapy and rehab, discount or privilege cards, school and athletic uniforms, supplies, equipment, and even trips abroad for training and competition. But there are two provisions that stand out. Section 7.4 of the IRR mentions “a reasonable regular monthly living allowance, the amount of which shall be set and standardized by the athletic association to which the school is affiliated with. Meanwhile, Section 7.6.2 of the IRR includes “reasonable cash incentives for excellent performance in athletic competition.“

What is a reasonable monthly living allowance? What defines reasonable cash incentives? For that matter, what is “excellent performance”? Is it decided by capacity to pay? Is it determined by the whims of the league? Is all this information public knowledge? We’re back to the pro salary cap question all over again. If the school calls it a “loan,” “transportation allowance” or something else, will it be covered by the rules or not? What is the maximum for allowances and incentives? And who will police transactions? This is the gray area where the manipulation, corruption and commercialization of athletes thrives.

With no paper trail, how can anything be proven? Once those involved circle the wagons, who will blow the whistle? Everyone complicit will keep their mouths shut, because the gravy train keeps going. 

Worse, recruiters now think ahead, going after high school basketball players to skirt residency requirements, which, thankfully, have been reduced to one year overall. Now, parents, relatives and so-called agents and managers get greedy earlier. In the NBA, this development created lopsided contracts and back-loaded deals that unbalanced salary structures. It all boils down to a question of enforcement. Who will do it?

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Forthsky Padrigao showcased his confidence in shooting 3-point bombs, towing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino is heading to the Land of the Morning Calm.
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala crashes out of French Open doubles

Eala crashes out of French Open doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Alex Eala has bid adieu to her run in the 2025 French Open after bowing out of the women’s doubles’ second round...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Indonesia to sweep SEABA U16

Gilas boys destroy Indonesia to sweep SEABA U16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gold for Gilas Pilipinas boys.
Sports
fbtw
Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
With the TNT backcourt depleted, sharpshooter and 3x3 veteran Almond Vosotros stepped up for the Tropang 5G, waxing hot from...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos recovers as Liu stays ahead in ADT Taiwan; Go shines in Japan

Ramos recovers as Liu stays ahead in ADT Taiwan; Go shines in Japan

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Sean Ramos bounced back from an early stumble with a strong finish, firing five birdies over his last 14 holes to card a three-under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with