'Why not us?': Resilient Knicks not ready to call it quits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts with Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks after hitting a three point shot in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025 in New York City.

NEW YORK, United States — Coming back from Indiana after losing Game 4, the New York Knicks were not thinking of vacation.

They packed for a return trip to Indiana despite staring at elimination after falling to a 3-1 series deficit.

If there is a team that is capable of pulling off miraculous comebacks, the Knicks have the resume to back it up.

“Why not us?” Karl-Anthony Towns said on Inside the NBA on TNT after the Knicks forced a Game 6 with a wire-to-wire 111-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night (Friday Manila time) before a delirious Madison Square Garden crowd that chanted “Knicks in 7!” as the final seconds ticked off.

Why not this Knicks team, which authored three 20-point comeback wins – two against last year’s champion Boston Celtics and one against the Pacers in this postseason run?

Why not this Knicks team, led by two All-NBA stars who just became the first duo to score 20 or more points each in the first five games of a conference finals since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in 2002?

Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson did not wait for the final five minutes to win it for the Knicks.

Brunson scored the Knicks’ first six points and wound up with 14 of his game-high 32 points in the opening quarter, which set the tone for the rout.

Jalen Brunson got 14. pic.twitter.com/qpABJlWMiM — alder almo (@alderalmo) May 30, 2025

Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds, dominating the paint for the Knicks, who led by as many as 22 points.

“We all felt that we could do this,” Towns added. “We’ve shown that resiliency all year, especially in the playoffs. We felt like we could go out there and take it game-by-game, obviously, but let’s worry about the next game.”

It was not just a Brunson-Towns show as everyone contributed to this much-needed victory that kept them alive.

Landry Shamet and Delon Wright received ovations for their tangible and intangible contributions off the bench. Josh Hart was all heart, chipping in 12 points as a reserve.

Mitchell Robinson was a defensive demon, swatting away two Indiana shots while his pick-and-roll defense and rebounding were sharp.

The Knicks outrebounded the Pacers 45-40 and dominated inside the paint 60-34.

Even the seldom-used Precious Achiuwa came in on a pinch when the Pacers employed a Hack-a-Mitch late in the third quarter. Achiuwa came up with a beautiful sequence, shackling Pascal Siakam and then scoring in traffic on the other end.

"This locker room has a bunch of professionals,” Towns said. “Everyone's a professional in there. Everyone's ready for their moment."

Mikal Bridges hit timely fadeaway jumpers and blanketed Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a series-low eight points.

This could be it. Mikal middy again. pic.twitter.com/Ej1EllCgRN — alder almo (@alderalmo) May 30, 2025

OG Anunoby also helped limit Siakam to just 15 points on 13 shots while adding 11 points.

“They played harder than us,” Siakam said. “We played hard, but they played harder.”

It was the Knicks’ most complete game of the series that came just in time when they needed one.

“With this series, we haven’t been able to close out games the way we’ve wanted to, we haven’t been able to show how special we are,” Towns said. “We’ve had moments of brilliance, but we haven’t had games of brilliance. I think tonight was a good testament to when we’re locked in playing 48 minutes, we could show the world how special we really are.”

KAT with the dagger & the shoulder roll. pic.twitter.com/LJg41Tkg7G — alder almo (@alderalmo) May 30, 2025

And they will need it to play like this again in Indiana on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) when the Pacers go for the clincher at home.

“We have to,” Towns said. “We have no more room for error. It’s our backs against the wall. Every game is a do-or-die. So, if we don’t bring that energy, that [high-level] execution, our season will be over.”

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.