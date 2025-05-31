NorthPort's Munzon happy for Korea-bound Tolentino, welcomes new acquisitionsÂ 

NorthPort's Munzon happy for Korea-bound Tolentino, welcomes new acquisitions

MANILA, Philippines – The NorthPort Batang Pier encountered a busy week in the PBA Philippine cup with multiple losses both on and off the court.

The Batang Pier suffered defeats to the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and TNT Tropang 5G, dropping to 1-7 in the conference. However, the bigger concern is losing two of their top scorers from last conference’s semifinals run – Arvin Tolentino and William Navarro.

Confirming what has been a speculated rumor for months, Tolentino signed with the SK Nights in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

NorthPort's Joshua Munzon reacted to the news which was made official just minutes before their game against TNT.

“We’re happy for our guys. Arvin deserves to go over there and make his money. He showed last conference what kind of player he is,” said Munzon.

Meanwhile, Navarro was included in a trade last Tuesday, May 27, that sent him to the Hotshots in exchange for Calvin Abueva, Jerrick Balanza and a second-round pick.

While Munzon expressed excitement for his former teammates, he encouraged the remaining Batang Pier to welcome the challenge of filling Tolentino and Navarro’s shoes. In the current conference, Navarro was averaging 20.57 points and 10.57 rebounds per game prior to being traded.

“There’s more opportunity for everybody now. Guys that haven’t played in a long time get an opportunity to show how they deserve to get back on the court with more minutes,” Munzon discussed.

Adding to their concerns, Calvin Abueva was not present in the venue for Friday’s match – leaving the Batang Pier undermanned against the Tropang 5G. It was reported hours before the game that Abueva will not suit up, but no reason was given for his absence. – Ravi Tan, intern