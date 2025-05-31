^

Que seeks PGT three-peat at Forest Hills

Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 11:24am
Que seeks PGT three-peat at Forest Hills
Angelo Que
(Pilipinas Golf)

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que has long been a force to reckon with on the local golfing scene, and while his recent international forays have fallen short of expectations, the seasoned shotmaker returns to familiar territory next week with renewed focus and motivation.

After back-to-back triumphs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge, Que is now gunning for a rare three-peat on the Philippine Golf Tour – a feat yet to be achieved in a single season of the prestigious circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. But the path to history is anything but easy.

Despite his early-season dominance, Que's overseas campaign has been underwhelming. The three-time Asian Tour winner missed the cut at the International Series Macau and failed to advance in two Asian Development Tour events in Thailand and Taiwan. However, being back on home soil offers the comfort and confidence he needs to recalibrate and chase another milestone.

Still, the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, set from June 3-6 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo, promises to test even the most seasoned campaigners. Known for its tight fairways, cleverly positioned hazards, swirling winds and undulating greens, the course demands precision, strategy and nerve. One errant swing or a misjudged putt could mean the difference between a title run and a missed cut.

With a prize pot of P2.5 million up for grabs, the competition is expected to be fierce. A mix of proven veterans, rising stars and international contenders are all set to challenge Que’s bid for a historic treble.

