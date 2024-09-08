^

Sports

MPBL All-Stars tonight

The Philippine Star
September 8, 2024 | 12:00am
MPBL All-Stars tonight
Heading the North team are 7-footer Greg Slaughter of Manila, 6-foot-8 Justine Baltazar, the reigning MVP of defending champion Pampanga, 6-7 Rabeh Al-Hussaini of Manila, 6-6 Jason Ballesteros of Quezon City, 6-5 Warren Bonifacio, 6-4 Robby Celiz of Pasay, 6-4 Will McAloney of Nueva Ecija and 6-4 Paul Sanga of Caloocan.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The North Division selection will tower over their South Division counterparts when they clash in the MPBL Sixth Season All-Star Game presented by SiKAT tonight at the Mayor Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Heading the North team are 7-footer Greg Slaughter of Manila, 6-foot-8 Justine Baltazar, the reigning MVP of defending champion Pampanga, 6-7 Rabeh Al-Hussaini of Manila, 6-6 Jason Ballesteros of Quezon City, 6-5 Warren Bonifacio, 6-4 Robby Celiz of Pasay, 6-4 Will McAloney of Nueva Ecija and 6-4 Paul Sanga of Caloocan.

Completing the Northerners to be coached by Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda are 6-3 Rhinwill Yambing of Quezon City, 6-2 Archie Concepcion, 6-1 Michael Juico, 5-11 Laurenz Victoria of Pasay, 5-11 Carl Brian Lacap of Valenzuela, 5-9 Hesed Gabo of Pangasinan and 5-6 Orlan Wamar of San Juan.

The tallest Southerners are Larry Rodriguez of South Cotabato and Marc Pingris of Biñan, both 6-foot-5, 6-4 Ximone Sandagon of Quezon, 6-3 Cedrick Ablaza of Batangas, 6-3 JP Sarao of Parañaque, and 6-3 Louie Vigil of Bacolod.

Completing the South squad to be coached by Quezon’s Eric Gonzales are 6-2 Kenny Roger Rocacurva of Biñan, 6-1 Renz Palma of Negros, 6-1 Choi Ignacio of Zamboanga, 6-0 Mark Tallo of Davao, 5-11 Jhon Jerrick Caspe of Mindoro, 5-11 LJ Gonzales of Quezon, 5-11 Jielo Razon of Parañaque and 5-10 Judel Fuentes of Quezon.

The North, also coached by Pineda, beat the South, 99-91, in the 2023 MPBL All-Star held at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga.

Side events include a game between the North and South Executives of the 29 competing teams at 4 p.m., the slam dunk competition starting at 6 p.m. and the 3-point shootout, where Wamar will be defending his title, beginning at 7 p.m.

vuukle comment

ZAMBOANGA CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Billion Dollar Baby&rsquo; vs Sabalenka for title

‘Billion Dollar Baby’ vs Sabalenka for title

1 day ago
Jessica Pegula scripted an astonishing comeback “just in the nick of time” to defeat Karolina Muchova on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP opener: Battle of Katipunan

UAAP opener: Battle of Katipunan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
For the first time in forever, it will be a reversal of roles in the never-ending “Battle of Katipunan.”
Sports
fbtw
MMA great Demetrious Johnson announces retirement

MMA great Demetrious Johnson announces retirement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
One of the best mixed martial artists to ever put on a pair of gloves, Demetrious Johnson, has called it a career.
Sports
fbtw
Bossing pull off third King-size win

Bossing pull off third King-size win

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Blackwater continued to charge with George King in the saddle.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lions roar as NCAA Season 100 unfolds

Lions roar as NCAA Season 100 unfolds

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
San Beda unveiled its newest weapon of mass destruction in rookie transferee Bryan Sajonia as it stamped its class on host...
Sports
fbtw
Otom saves best for last in Paris

Otom saves best for last in Paris

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Angel Otom finished fifth in the women’s 50-meter butterfly S5 event despite registering her best time in that discipline...
Sports
fbtw

No wedding, no problem

3 hours ago
Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok became a Grand Slam champion, just two days after cancelling her wedding.
Sports
fbtw
Sherwood plays host to Junior PGT leg

Sherwood plays host to Junior PGT leg

3 hours ago
Players eyeing a backdoor entry to the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championships gear up for a strong final surge as the seven-stage...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with