MPBL All-Stars tonight

Heading the North team are 7-footer Greg Slaughter of Manila, 6-foot-8 Justine Baltazar, the reigning MVP of defending champion Pampanga, 6-7 Rabeh Al-Hussaini of Manila, 6-6 Jason Ballesteros of Quezon City, 6-5 Warren Bonifacio, 6-4 Robby Celiz of Pasay, 6-4 Will McAloney of Nueva Ecija and 6-4 Paul Sanga of Caloocan.

MANILA, Philippines — The North Division selection will tower over their South Division counterparts when they clash in the MPBL Sixth Season All-Star Game presented by SiKAT tonight at the Mayor Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Heading the North team are 7-footer Greg Slaughter of Manila, 6-foot-8 Justine Baltazar, the reigning MVP of defending champion Pampanga, 6-7 Rabeh Al-Hussaini of Manila, 6-6 Jason Ballesteros of Quezon City, 6-5 Warren Bonifacio, 6-4 Robby Celiz of Pasay, 6-4 Will McAloney of Nueva Ecija and 6-4 Paul Sanga of Caloocan.

Completing the Northerners to be coached by Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda are 6-3 Rhinwill Yambing of Quezon City, 6-2 Archie Concepcion, 6-1 Michael Juico, 5-11 Laurenz Victoria of Pasay, 5-11 Carl Brian Lacap of Valenzuela, 5-9 Hesed Gabo of Pangasinan and 5-6 Orlan Wamar of San Juan.

The tallest Southerners are Larry Rodriguez of South Cotabato and Marc Pingris of Biñan, both 6-foot-5, 6-4 Ximone Sandagon of Quezon, 6-3 Cedrick Ablaza of Batangas, 6-3 JP Sarao of Parañaque, and 6-3 Louie Vigil of Bacolod.

Completing the South squad to be coached by Quezon’s Eric Gonzales are 6-2 Kenny Roger Rocacurva of Biñan, 6-1 Renz Palma of Negros, 6-1 Choi Ignacio of Zamboanga, 6-0 Mark Tallo of Davao, 5-11 Jhon Jerrick Caspe of Mindoro, 5-11 LJ Gonzales of Quezon, 5-11 Jielo Razon of Parañaque and 5-10 Judel Fuentes of Quezon.

The North, also coached by Pineda, beat the South, 99-91, in the 2023 MPBL All-Star held at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga.

Side events include a game between the North and South Executives of the 29 competing teams at 4 p.m., the slam dunk competition starting at 6 p.m. and the 3-point shootout, where Wamar will be defending his title, beginning at 7 p.m.