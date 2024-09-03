^

Sports

Inoue retains super-bantamweight belts after injured opponent quits

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 8:29pm
Inoue retains super-bantamweight belts after injured opponent quits
Japan's Naoya Inoue (left) celebrates his victory over Ireland's TJ Doheny in their IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO super-bantamweight title boxing match at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on September 3, 2024.
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue remained the world’s undisputed super-bantamweight champion with a seventh-round technical knockout win over Irish TJ Doheny at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday.

The end came after Doheny retired due to an apparent injury as Inoue retained the World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization 122-pound titles.

While being pummeled by Inoue on the ropes 20 seconds into the seventh round, Doheny motioned with his hand to halt the action and turned around, having appeared to injure his hip.

This prompted the referee to wave off the bout and award the victory to Inoue, who kept his perfect record (now 28-0, with 25 knockouts) intact.

Doheny was unable to walk and had to be helped from the ring by his team.

The 31-year-old Inoue, nicknamed "The Monster", was never in trouble against the 37-year-old Doheny, dominating the rounds with power shots to the body and backing down the challenger for most of the bout. 

But Inoue had to be patient against his cautious opponent, until he began to land some big body blows as the fight progressed.

It is Inoue’s ninth straight victory by way of knockout, as the Japanese sensation continued to solidify his status as one of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters.

He was making his second defense since becoming the undisputed super-bantamweight world champion last December.

Inoue is just the second man to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004. American Terence Crawford was the first.

On Tuesday, Inoue was fighting for the first time since he beat Mexico's Luis Nery in front of 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome in May.

Doheny, who held the IBF super-bantamweight world title from 2018 to 2019, saw his record drop to 26-5, with 20 KOs. – With a report from AFP

vuukle comment

BOXING

NAOYA INOUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA Forum to tackle Rock &lsquo;n Roll Running Series

PSA Forum to tackle Rock ‘n Roll Running Series

1 day ago
Weather permitting, the global running phenomenon Rock ‘n Roll Running Series in Manila will be featured in the Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

1 day ago
Heavy rains and floods brought about by Tropical Storm Enteng forced the postponement of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Akari face off in KO finale

Creamline, Akari face off in KO finale

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Creamline has done almost everything in the Premier Volleyball League except winning a three-peat.
Sports
fbtw
Ahanmisi bombs blow Dyip apart

Ahanmisi bombs blow Dyip apart

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
In a game vital to its rejuvenation bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup, Magnolia unleashed long-distance bomber Jerrick Ahanmisi...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor

Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor

1 day ago
Jannik Sinner avoided plunging through the US Open trapdoor which claimed Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when he stormed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas boys torch Indonesia for rousing FIBA U18 Asia Cup opener

Gilas boys torch Indonesia for rousing FIBA U18 Asia Cup opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth unleashed a gripping second quarter run to drub neighbor Indonesia, 75-48, for a flying start in the...
Sports
fbtw
UST dominates Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge table tennis tilt

UST dominates Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge table tennis tilt

7 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas collected seven titles in the Home Court Ayala Malls Manila Bay-PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic...
Sports
fbtw
Officials for Jerusalem's WBC title defense named

Officials for Jerusalem's WBC title defense named

8 hours ago
The World Boxing Council (WBC) on Tuesday named Yuji Fukuji as the third man on the ring for Melvin Jerusalem’s first...
Sports
fbtw
NILAD Business Club golf tourney slated at Villamor

NILAD Business Club golf tourney slated at Villamor

8 hours ago
A day of friendly competition, camaraderie, and giving back are in store in NILAD Business Club’s 2024 annual golf tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with