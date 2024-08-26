Akari coach overwhelmed with emotions after semis berth clincher

Akari coach Taka Minowa can be lying on the floor as the Chargers celebrate after their huge win.

MANILA, Philippines – Taka Minowa found himself lying on the floor overwhelmed with emotions as his Akari Chargers scored the semifinal slot-clinching point after a tough four-set challenge from the Farm Fresh Foxies in the knockout PVL Reinforced Conference quarterfinals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan last Saturday, August 24.

Minowa has led his team to an undefeated nine-game run in the import-laden conference, and said that his outpouring of feelings came as a wave of relief washed over him that the Chargers continued their Cinderella run.

Thinking about the history of his franchise, Minowa said there was a lot riding on every win from that point on.

“I think, [talking] about my emotions, I told Ivy (Lacsina) also last conference, we worked on it together — they know about my emotions,” said an ecstatic Minowa after the game.

“Since I came here to Akari, the national team head coach was also handling Akari before… No one can handle Akari before. Since I’m working with Akari, sobrang pressure, every time. Even just going to this game, 5-0, 8-0, [it] just makes me feel pressured.”

But thanks to his trusty players, led by the likes of import Oly Okaro, Lacsina, and Grethcel Soltones, the Chargers have lived up to the billing. Now just two wins away from what would be a historic PVL title, Minowa puts his faith in his players.

“[The games], it’s very crucial. Kasi no one can [beat] this team,” he said

“But actually, we have a lot of good players. So sobrang happy [ako],” he added.

The road isn’t about to get easier for the title-hungry Chargers, though, as the knockout format extends all the way to the finals on Saturday, August 31.

With their previous record irrelevant to the results of their next game, it will be all about being prepared for their next assignment. They await the winner of the match between the Chery Tiggo Crossovers and the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

As they chase PVL glory, Minowa has confidence in leaning on his stalwarts.

“I think, especially these three players… Sometimes Oly cannot get a point, Greta will get a point, and also when the two of them can’t get a point, Ivy can get a point,” said.

“That’s the most important thing, we have three good players.”

Akari returns to action on Thursday, August 29, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City against the winner between Chery and PLDT.