Order to remit PAGCOR funds to PSC up for discussion at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines – The recent Supreme Court decision ordering the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to remit the proper amount to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be tackled in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, with no less than main petitioner Yeng Guiao appearing as special guest at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Guiao, the former first district congressman of Pampanga and current head coach of Rain or Shine, will discuss the benefits and effects of the Supreme Court ruling on Philippine sports in general during the session that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, running organizer Rio De la Cruz will be guesting in the first half of the public sports program to promote the coming Manila Marathon.

San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus are the main backers of the Forum being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the session that is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.