^

Sports

UST rules all of UAAP anew, takes over Season 88 hosting

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 3:41pm
UST rules all of UAAP anew, takes over Season 88 hosting
UST brought home the UAAP Season 87 general championship.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas extended its reign with yet another general championship in UAAP Season 87 and in the process inherited the hosting torch from the University of the Philippines for Season 88 at the closing ceremony on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Proving their staple as the best collegiate sports program across all disciplines, the Growling Tigers ruled the overall race in the collegiate and high school divisions for the record-extending eighth and ninth consecutive season, respectively.

“Masaya ang UST, ang buong community ng UST. It only shows the continued dominance ng sports program namin sa UAAP,” said Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, Director of the UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics.

“It will continue to serve as a challenge for all of us to do better next season at alam ko namang ganoon din ang ibang UAAP schools.”

The Tigers’ championship was followed by the ceremonial turnover of hosting duties from University of the Philippines President Atty. Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez, chairman of UAAP Season 87, to UAAP Season 88 chairman and Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P. of UST.

Overall, it’s the 48th general title for UST in the seniors and 24th in the juniors division for the most in 87 seasons of the country’s premier academic league.

The Growling Tigers collected 346 points in the collegiate behind eight championships while the Tiger Cubs amassed 313 points in high school built on 11 titles.

UST ruled collegiate men's beach volleyball, men's chess, women's tennis, men's and women's table tennis, poomsae, men's judo, and women's fencing. Overall, the school placed in the podium of 24 out of 31 seniors disciplines,

The Tiger Cubs then won the boys’ and girls’ 5-on-5 basketball, girls’ 3x3 basketball, boys’ volleyball, boys’ beach volleyball, boys’ and girls’ table tennis, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ football, and boys’ athletics including a podium in 23 of 24 events.

UP (269) and La Salle (261) placed second and third, respectively, in the collegiate race while La Salle-Zobel (167) and National University-Nazareth School (155), in order, completed the podium in the high school division.

Meanwhile, Woman FIDE Master Ruelle Canino of Far Eastern University-Diliman and jin Chelsea Tacay of UST were named the UAAP Season 87 Individual Athletes of the Year.

Liam Salangsang of FEU-Diliman, David Andrei Dungo of La Salle and Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo de Manila University were recognized as UAAP Season 87 Team Athletes of the Year.

Also feted were the top athlete-scholars in James Paulo Javinal and Shaina Nitura of Adamson, Liaa Margarette Amoguis and Joaquin Custodio of Ateneo, Pi Durden Wangkay and Shane Francine Lugay of La Salle, Liam Salangsang and Susan Ramadan of FEU, Vilmarie Toos and Clarence Sarza of NU, Nina Canlas and Leah Jane Lopez of UE, Olympia Ducanes and Hye Jun Lee of UP, as well as Iana Sotaridona and Keziah Chua of UST.

UAAP

UST TIGERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP&rsquo;s Favour Onoh leaves Fighting Maroons for US college

UP’s Favour Onoh leaves Fighting Maroons for US college

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ Favour Onoh is moving on from the Fighting Maroons, as she takes her talents in the United...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao on age gap: Don&rsquo;t worry

Pacquiao on age gap: Don’t worry

By Abac Cordero | 17 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao set foot in Los Angeles Sunday evening and wasted no time, hitting the road and the gym in the morning to reunite...
Sports
fbtw
Contenders lining up, eyeing Swiatek's French Open crown

Contenders lining up, eyeing Swiatek's French Open crown

7 hours ago
The French Open women's tournament gets under way this weekend without a clear favorite for the first time in several...
Sports
fbtw
Daep to spread his wings wider, higher at La Salle?

Daep to spread his wings wider, higher at La Salle?

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Teen sensation Lebron Jhames Daep debuted as the newest Green Archer just hours after committing collegiate play for UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio, Gilas Youth ready for battle

Tenorio, Gilas Youth ready for battle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Homecourt advantage is the key as debuting mentor LA Tenorio and the Gilas Pilipinas Youth hosts their regional neighbors...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PPS national juniors netfest Mindanao swing begins

PPS national juniors netfest Mindanao swing begins

3 hours ago
The PPS-PEPP National Juniors Tennis Circuit kicks off its Mindanao swing with an exciting Group 2 tournament that begins...
Sports
fbtw
'Jordan of boxing': Longtime strength coach welcomes Pacquiao return

'Jordan of boxing': Longtime strength coach welcomes Pacquiao return

By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Another familiar face is back with Manny Pacquiao’s training team as the Filipino icon is again about to come out of...
Sports
fbtw
Chicano crowned overall champ in Saudi Arabia triathlon

Chicano crowned overall champ in Saudi Arabia triathlon

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Leerams Chicano recently claimed the overall championship in the Jeddah Tribe...
Sports
fbtw
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder draw first blood vs Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder draw first blood vs Timberwolves

6 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-88,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with