'I was never informed': Levi Ruivivar rues missing homecoming for Olympians

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 11:19am
WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH - JULY 30: Levi Jung-Ruivivar competes in the Uneven Bars routine during the women's senior division of the U.S. Classic at Maverik Center on July 30, 2022 in West Valley City, Utah.
Alex Goodlett / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic gymnast Levi Ruivivar said she was “really hurt” to miss the heroes’ welcome in the Philippines, revealing that she did not received an invitation to the parade. 

Ruivivar and fellow Paris Olympic gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, along with golfers Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan, were not with the Philippine delegation that was paraded along the streets of Manila last week. 

They were not among the Philippine team members that also paid a courtesy call on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, Ruivivar said she wanted to take part in the event. 

“I truly wish from the bottom of my heart that I could have attended and been part of this event, but unfortunately I was never informed that I was invited or [was] presented with the opportunity to go,” she said.

She also posted a message exchange supposedly with Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, whom she asked about the details of the event. 

In the message, Carrion said that the event was only for the medalists. 

“I responded, inquiring if that was in fact correct because I had heard all Olympians were invited. I never received a response or any further information. And I still haven’t had any communication about it,” Ruivivar bared.

“The following week, I was surprised when I saw all Filipino Olympians, except for me, Aleah and Emma in Manila participating in a meeting with President BongBong Marcos and participating in a parade. I was really hurt considering this was a once in a lifetime opportunity I missed out on,” she added. 

“I wanted to be part of the celebration with my fellow Olympians and to share in the excitement of the success of this Olympics with my country, the Philippines. I truly wish I could have gone considering I have sacrificed endlessly to perform for my country and to make everyone proud.” 

With these, Ruivivar underscored that she is excited to continue competing for the Philippines.

“I look forward to taking every opportunity to come to the Philippines and hopefully inspire the new generation of Filipina gymnasts that are the future.” 

Finnegan, who graced the opening ceremony of the new PBA season on Sunday as the Meralco Bolts’ muse, said she also was not informed about the event. 

“I won’t expand on it, but I just have to say that we were not informed, but we were headed to the Philippines for our clinic and that was our main focus,” she said.

GYMNASTICS

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
