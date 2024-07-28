Pacquiao finds exhibition vs Japanese a 'good tune-up'

Manny Pacquiao lands a right hand on Japan's Rukiya Anpo during their exhibition fight Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena.

TOKYO, Japan – An exhibition fight that turned out to be tougher than expected will not derail Manny Pacquiao’s plan to return to pro boxing.

In fact, the Filipino icon said his three-round tussle with a taller and powerful Rukiya Anpo Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena here was good way to prepare for what is shaping up to be an inevitable comeback.

“This is a good tune-up for me to come back in boxing,” Pacquiao told reporters at the post-fight presser as he appeared to be in high spirits.

“And I realized I had things to develop more,” he added without elaborating.

This is despite struggling against a significantly taller Anpo, who battered Pacquiao for the most part of their nine-minute showcase bout that ended in a draw since neither fighter was able to knock out the other.

Sunday night marked Pacquiao’s return to the ring — albeit in another exhibition — since figuring out in the same type of fight in Seoul two years ago, against Korean martial artist DK Yoo.

While he was able to shake off ring rust against Anpo, it was the Japanese who appeared to have gotten the better of their exchanges. At times, the Japanese kickboxer, using his size and power, had Pacquiao in trouble with straight rights and hooks.

Pacquiao, however, remains undeterred in his plan to go on.

“My future plan is I might fight again in a real fight this year,” the former eight-division world champion, who had been reported to have World Boxing Council welterweight titlist Mario Barrios in his crosshairs.

Pacquiao last fought professionally in 2021 when he lost to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas before calling it quits.