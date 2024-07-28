^

LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Anpo

July 28, 2024 | 9:00am
TOKYO, Japan — Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring for an exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo.

The showdown is set to take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's blow-by-blow coverage of the fight. (Can't view the live updates? Click here.)

