Taller, powerful Japanese works Pacquiao in exhibition

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 7:25pm
Taller, powerful Japanese works Pacquiao in exhibition
Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (L) and Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo pose for photographs following the official weigh-in at a hotel in Tokyo on July 27, 2024, ahead of their July 28 three-round exhibition boxing match.
AFP / Yuichi Yamazaki

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao had problems dealing with Japanese fighter Rukiya Anpo's significant height advantage, struggling to look good in their three-round exhibition Sunday at the jam-packed Saitama Super Arena here Sunday evening.

But Pacquiao took the six-foot-tall Anpo's best shots and tried his best to land his own. He, however, hardly put the local bet in trouble.

The Filipino icon, standing just 5-foot-5, often failed to get past Anpo's guard, while the home bet was able to land some significant blows with ease -- much to the delight of screaming fans who filled the 37-000 seat venue, which is famously known for hosting the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

Anpo got down to business immediately in the opening round, landing a straight to Pacquiao's face in the bout's first significant blow. He was able to rock Pacquiao several times in the nine-minute fight that is automatically declared a draw unless someone pulls off a knockout.

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (L) fights against Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo during their three-round exhibition boxing match at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 28, 2024.
AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki

The Filipino icon's best moments came when he threw flurries and tried to tag Anpo, also the much younger fighter at 26 years, with his trademark left.

"This is my first time boxing, and (it came against) such a strong legend. I'm inspired he fought despite the size difference," said Anpo, a career kickboxer with over 30 fights under his belt.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao, for his part, acknowledged his foe's performance and was content with how the fight played out.

"I hope it's not the last (exhibition match for me). Anpo is strong and he fought good even though he doesn't have enough experience in boxing," said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao and Anpo fought in the second to the last match of the 11-bout card put up by local MMA promotional powerhouse Rizin.

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (L) fights against Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo during their three-round exhibition boxing match at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 28, 2024.
AFP / Yuichi Yamazaki

It turned out as hardly a favorable showing for Pacquiao, who is mulling to resume his legendary pro career either in October or November this year.

Sunday's gig here was also 26 years in the making for Pacquiao, who last fought in the country in May 1998, when he knocked out Japanese Shin Terao at the Korakuen Hall.

It was the second exhibition bout for Pacquiao, who took on Korean martial artist and video blogger DK Yoo in a similar showcase fight in Seoul two years ago.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Anpo

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

PACQUIAO VS ANPO
