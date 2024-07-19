^

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 12:05pm
HoYo Fest returns to Megamall this August

MANILA, Philippines – Game developer HoYoverse, behind popular titles Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, announced the return of its annual festival, HoYo Fest, from August 12-18 at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall Event Venue in Mandaluyong.

An annual celebration of HoYoverse games, HoYo FESTs in Manila had previously been collaboration cafes spanning months, with each HoYoverse title taking center stage on a weekly basis. Last year, HoYoverse merged all games in an eight-day celebration with multiple booths for fans to enjoy, which will most likely be the setup this year as its returns to the SM Megamall.

New addition to this year's festival is HoYoverse's new title Zenless Zone Zero, which was released earlier this month. Popularly known as ZZZ, the game was previewed in last year's HoYo Fest with Filipino fans given the opportunity to beta test the new game during the weeklong festival.

But with the new addition comes the absence of another as Tears of Themis has been noted to be absent in the upcoming festival for most countries, including the Philippines.

Tears of Themis is a free-to-play adventure game, whose main story is played like a visual novel with its combat mechanic "debates" are done using a card battle format. The game recently celebrated its third anniversary globally (fourth in China) and fans were notably disappointed by its absence in the upcoming festival.

Popular titles Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail will have booths alongside ZZZ. Fans can complete booth missions from their favorite game of choice to receive freebies while exclusive merchandise will be on sale during the event.

