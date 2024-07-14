^

Ateneo, Inspire Sports Academy host BEST Center clinics

Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 12:25pm
Ateneo, Inspire Sports Academy host BEST Center clinics
Hall-of-famer BEST Center (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center) opens its award-winning basketball and volleyball clinics at the Ateneo College covered courts on July 20.
STAR / File

Hall-of-famer BEST Center (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center) opens its award-winning basketball and volleyball clinics at the Ateneo College covered courts on July 20.

The Saturdays-only sessions will end on August 31. 

Basketball sessions will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for students in Levels 1, 2, 3, and Preparatory (5-8 years old). 

Afternoon sessions are from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for other students enrolled in Levels 1, 2 and 4.

Volleyball will have sessions at 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for students in Levels 1, 2, 3, and adult class while 1-4:30 pm sessions are reserved for those enrolled in the Mastery Level.

Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba Laguna will follow suit with Sundays-only classes from August 4 to September 8.

Morning sessions (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) are for students in the Preparatory Level (5 to 8 years old) and Level 1 (9 to 11 years old), while 1 to 4 p.m. sessions are reserved for Levels 1 (12 years old and above), and Levels 2 and 3.

Interested students may reach [email protected] or through telephone numbers 83719724 and 34116260 to enroll in the clinics sponsored by Milo, in cooperation with Chris Sports and Sklz.

The BEST Center is a Philippine Sports Association (PSA) Hall of Fame and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Olympism awardee.

