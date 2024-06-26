^

Pride Run draws over 5,000 participants

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 1:30pm
More than 5,000 runners participated in this weekend’s RUNRIO Pride Run, organizers said.
According to RUNRIO Founder and CEO Rio dela Cruz, thousands of runners brandishing their colors participated in the Pride Run on Saturday.

The runners were dressed up in costumes, “to add to the festive celebration for the continuing fight for equality and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“We encourage everybody to get into sports so it is just right to have a race for all in our society,” he said.

Juan Carlo Igos ruled the 10km category, as he finished in 38 minutes and 11 seconds. He edged Caesar Mabaquiao who notched a time of 41:21 and Joseph Fontamillas, who finished at the 41:51 mark.

Cavin Vedal topped the 5km run with a time of 16 minutes and 47 seconds, just seven ticks ahead of second-placer Christopher Iblan. Rowin Ongcal ended third with a time of 19:50.

In the 3km race, Mark Angelo Biagtan clocked in at 11:06, followed by Enrich Queyangco (12:23) and Joeross Simangan (12:41).

In the event, BingPlus Foundation also donated P500,000 to LoveYourselfPH to raise awareness about HIV prevention.

PRIDE MONTH

RUNNING
