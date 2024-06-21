Kai Sotto signs with Japan B.League's Koshigoya Alphas

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino big man Kai Sotto is joining the Koshigoya Alphas of the Japan B.League next season, the squad announced on Friday.

Sotto, who had a stellar year with the Yokohama B-Corsairs the past season, has formalized his transfer to Koshigaya.

“We are pleased to announced that we have reached an agreement with Kai Sotto on a new player contract for the 2024-25 season,” the team said in a statement.

“Despite being just 22 years old, this big man from the Philippines is attracting attention from around the world and will be the new guardian of the Alphas!” it added.

Sotto, who averaged 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the B-Corsairs, is expected to be a key cog for Koshigoya, which was promoted from the B.League’s Division 2 to Division 1.

The 22-year-old center voiced excitement for the new chapter of his career.

“I'm very excited to join the Koshigaya Alphas! Coming from B2, I know this team wants to prove that they belong in the B1 so I'm really up for the challenge to help this team win games and reach the next level,” he said.

“I wanna get better and improve my game that's why I chose the Alphas because I know they will really help me,” he added.

“Can't wait to go to Koshigaya and see the city, and especially see and meet the fans!”

Sotto is currently training with Gilas Pilipinas at the INSPIRE Sports Academy in Laguna.

The team will fly to Latvia next week for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.