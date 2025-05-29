^

Ramirez wins lone gold for Philippines in Asian Jiu-jitsu tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 3:11pm
Annie Ramirez
Photo from Philippine Sports Commission's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Games gold medalist Annie Ramirez saved the best for last, delivering the Philippines lone gold medal in the 9th Asian Jiu-jitsu Championships in Amman, Jordan recently.

The 34-year-old Ramirez, also a former Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games gold winner, repeated over Kazakh Galina Duvanova in a masterclass of a performance to rule the women’s -57-kilogram division.

She also ran roughshod over South Korean Lee Yu Jin, Mongolian Narankhishig Baasanjargal and Uzbek Shakhzoda Azatova on her way to the golden moment.

It was a reprise of Ramirez’s domination of Duvanova in the Hangzhou Asiad finals three years ago.

It was also Ramirez’s second gold in the event after reigning supreme two years back in Bangkok, Thailand.

“It feels surreal,” said Ramirez on social media.

It was the country’s one and only mint in the event after bagging two silver from Kaila Napolis (women’s -52kg) and Dylan Chrystle Valmores (women’s +70kg) and five bronzes from Kimberly Anne Custodio (women’s -45kg), Joanne Pauline Tan (women’s -70kg), Carlo Angelo Peña (men’s -56kg), Santino Luis Luzuriaga (men’s -62kg), and Baby Jhen Buzon (women’s -52kg).

This was part of the preparation by Ramirez and the national team for the World Games set this August in Chengdu, China.

ANNIE RAMIREZ

JIU-JITSU
