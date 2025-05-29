^

Painters playing it safe with veteran Belga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 2:06pm
Rain or Shine's Beau Belga (28)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are taking a cautious approach to Beau Belga even with the big man already having a green light to play, head coach Yeng Guiao said. 

Belga, who has been part of the Elasto Painters squad since 2011, was relegated to the unrestricted free agent list on Wednesday as Rain or Shine signed Kris Porter to a contract. 

The big man, last week, collapsed during their 111-103 loss against the TNT Tropang 5G due to vertigo. He did not return. 

A week after, Belga was relegated to free agency in lieu of Nick Demusis, with Porter being signed to a contract. 

After Rain or Shine’s 109-99 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters Wednesday, Guiao stressed that they are being cautious with Belga’s situation. 

“Mas mabuti nang nag-iingat. Yun nga, may doctor's clearance siya. Actually, he can practice. But still, we want to be safe,” the coach said. 

“We want to be able to have him recover fully,” he added. 

The signing of Porter then gave the Painters a player they could possibly match up with other bigs, as the conference reaches its crescendo. 

“So yung si Kris Porter, singing namin basically to have another big body na pwedeng pang-match up dun sa mga malalaki rin,” Guiao emphasized. 

But Porter, who last played in the PBA for Phoenix back in the 2022-23 season, did not suit up for the Painters on Wednesday. 

“Nagpa-practice na siya ng ilang araw. So dati ko naman player yan sa NLEX. So he knows me and I know him,” Guiao said. 

“So I don't think magkakaroon ng problema sa blending niya sa team.” 

The coach also joked that Porter, a former Ateneo big man, was signed since he is good-looking.

“Gusto namin yung mga may itsura din. Bawal ang pangit dito sa Rain or Shine, so may advantage siya roon. Nakakuha siya advantage.” 

With the win over Phoenix on Wednesday, the Painters are now holding a 5-3 win-loss record in the conference. They only need one win to virtually punch a ticket to the quarterfinals. 

Rain or Shine have three more elimination games remaining — against Terrafirma, San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra. 

